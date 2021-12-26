PTI leaders dub Sharifs as Sicilian Mafia after ‘affidavit’ revelations

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has equated the family of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif with the notorious Sicilian Mafia of Italy.

Other leaders have also attacked the Sharifs after a news report on Sunday revealed that former Gilgit-Baltistan judge Rana Shamim had recorded his affidavit against former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar at Nawaz Sharif’s London office.

In his tweet, the information minister said that Sharifs “blackmail the institutions, including the courts, like a mafia.”

“Rana Shamim notarised the affidavit against [former Chief] Justice Saqib Nisar and the judges of Islamabad High Court before Nawaz Sharif in his office. New revelations have once again proved Sharif family is Sicillian Mafia and that how they are able to blackmail the institutions, including the courts, like a mafia,” he wrote in the tweet.

راناشمیم نے جسٹس ثاقب نثار اور اسلام آباد ہائیکورٹ کے جج صاحبان کیخلاف حلف نامہ نواز شریف کے دفتر میں ان کے سامنے Notarise کرایا،نئےانکشافات نےایک بار پھر شریف فیملی کو سیسیلین مافیا ثابت کیا ہے کہ کس طرح وہ ایک مافیا کی طرح عدالتوں سمیت اداروں کو بلیک میل کرنےکی صلاحیت رکھتےہیں pic.twitter.com/MBPx0V1jpY — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 26, 2021

His tweet also included a clipping of the Express Tribune report which said that Charles Guthrie, the UK Solicitor who had notarised the affidavit, had “confirmed that ‘Judge Guy’ was at ‘Marble Arch’” in London.

The story also quotes Guthrie as saying that he had not read the contents of the affidavit, adding that “the originality of any written content is not his responsibility.”

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Twitter account also tweeted a jibe apparently aimed at the former prime minister.

Ab tou Aadat si hai …



They still think it’s the 90s but sadly for them, the era of getting away with lies and manipulations is over! #NawazCaughtAgain https://t.co/XkcUmurOJN — PTI (@PTIofficial) December 26, 2021

Other government spokespersons have also said that the ” real story” behind Rana Shamim’s affidavit has been revealed now.

Shahzad Akbar, the advisor to PM on accountability, said there was a big question that who had supplied the affidavit to the journalist (Ansar Abbasi) and now it has been revealed that Nawaz Sharif had Rana Shamim sign the document in his presence.

Big exposé by Irfan Hashmi affirms what the nation already knows, Sharif family premeditated attack on judiciary to hamper & influence proceedings against unmasked with revelation that Nawaz Sharif had Rana Shamim sign the shady affidavit in his presence n office pic.twitter.com/oa3ORdN0zH — Mirza Shahzad Akbar (@ShazadAkbar) December 26, 2021

He said the Sharif family had tried to obstruct the course of justice and conspired to assail the judiciary.

Punjab Government Spokesman Hasaan Khawar said that now it has become evident where Rana Shamim signed the affidavit.

He said Nawaz Sharif is bound to return to the country, and the government is waiting for him to come back. Hasaan also said that those who claimed to seek respect for the vote were now seeking a “deal.”

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that Nawaz Sharif was planning to return because the UK government had refused to extend his visa. He said the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi was being cleaned to welcome Nawaz Sharif.

The affidavit and court proceedings

In the affidavit recorded allegedly on November 10, Rana Shamim had claimed that three years ago the then Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Nisar ordered the lower judiciary to delay the release of Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz until after the 2018 general elections.

The contents of the alleged affidavit were reported by Ansar Abbasi of The News.

After the story, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah initiated contempt of court proceedings against Rana Shamim, Abbasi and Jang Group CEO Mir Shakil ur Rehman.

During the proceedings, Rana Shamim said his affidavit had been sealed in an envelope that laid secure with his family. “I don’t know how it got leaked [to the journalist].”

On December 20, he submitted his original affidavit in the Islamabad High Court. IHC chief justice said that the document has not been opened by the court yet. “The attorney general had said that Rana Shamim has admitted that the content published in the newspapers [The News report] was not the same as the contents of the affidavit.”

The next hearing of the case will take place on December 28.

According to the contents of the affidavit published by The News, Shamim claimed that Saqib Nisar, the then chief justice of Pakistan, was visiting him in GB for vacations in 2018. One evening, as they drank tea, Nisar received a call. The person on the other end was his Registrar. “He [Nisar] directed him to go the residence of Justice…of… and request him to immediately call him [Nisar].” The story did not give the name of the judge who was supposed to follow these orders.

The report claims that Justice Nisar instructed the Registrar to convey, on his behalf, that “Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif must not be released on bail before the general elections at any cost.”

“On assurances from the other side, he [Saqib Nisar] became calm and happily demanded another cup of tea,” the GB judge claimed, according to The News.

Nisar also told the GB judge to treat this exchange as if he had never heard anything, the report says.

However, Rana Shamim broke his silence in an affidavit on November 10 and gave the statements under oath, The News claimed adding that the document contained the judge’s signatures as well as a copy of his CNIC.

The PML-N founder and his daughter were convicted by an accountability court in a graft case before the 2018 elections. They were accused of owning assets beyond means.