Sunday, December 5, 2021  | 29 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
HOME > News

PTI leader Jalal Bachlani shot in Karachi

He suffered injuries on his hand

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago

Photo: Jalal Bachlani/Facebook

Jalal Bachlani, PRO of Special Assistant to the PM Ali Nawaz Awan, was shot in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar early Sunday morning. According to the police, two men on a motorcycle opened fire on the leader near the Perfume Chowk. Bachlani has stopped by a mart to buy water for himself when he was attacked. The PTI leader suffered injuries on his hand. He was immediately moved to the hospital when doctors have declared him to be out of danger. The police said the suspect fired two shots. One of the bullets hit Bachlani while the other hit his car's windshield. An investigation team has reached the crime site and has started collecting evidence. Bachlani is also a member of the Price Control Committee. Earlier this week, in a similar incident, Sindh Bar Council Secretary Irfan Mahar was shot dead in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. The victim left his house early morning to drop his children to school. On his way back, he was attacked by two men on a motorcycle.
