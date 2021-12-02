Thursday, December 2, 2021  | 26 Rabiulakhir, 1443
News

PTI issues Shaukat Tarin senate ticket from KP

Govt wants to make him federal minister

Posted: Dec 2, 2021
Posted: Dec 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago

Shaukat Tarin presents Economic Survey 2020-21 to PM Imran Khan on June 10, 2021. Photo: PID

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has issued a senate ticket to Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin, advisor to to PM on finance and revenue.

Although Tarin comes from Karachi in the Sindh province, he is likely to be elected on a KP seat without resistance.

Once elected, it Tarin will be able work as federal minister on finance and preside over key government and parliamentary meetings.

In October, the government had to change the status of Shaukat Tarin from that of a federal minister to advisor to PM, as his six-month tenure as the federal minister came to an end.

According to the Constitution, a non-elected person can work as a federal minister for only six months. After that, the person needs to be elected either a member of the National Assembly or the Senate to continue working as the minister.

 
 
 

Last month, PTI’s senator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ayub Afridi resigned from his seat to make for Tarin.

In return, Ayub has been made PM’s advisor on overseas Pakistanis and human resource development.

