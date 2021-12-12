PSL7 draft, Sindh LG bill, Karachi weather

Here are some of the stories we're following today, Sunday, December 12.
The Sindh Assembly has approved the amended local government bill that it claims will transfer some of the powers that the provincial government has to metropolitan corporations. On Saturday, during a Sindh Assembly session, speaker Agha Siraj Durrani approved the bill after which a scuffle broke out between PPP, PTI, and MQM leaders. Jamaat-i-Islami has announced anti-government protests across Lahore.Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will hold a press conference in Larkana at 2pm. Milk prices in Hyderabad have increased by Rs10. PSL7 draft will be held in Lahore today. The event will take place at the National High-Performance Centre on Sunday at 3pm. More than 425 players from 32 countries have registered themselves for the draft. Teams will finalise their players for the event today. The civil society in Quetta on Saturday held a demonstration against Hidayatullah Khilji and Khalil Khilji, the two brothers arrested for filming inappropriate videos of women and blackmailing them. The protesters demanded that Hidayatullah and Khalil Khilji be brought to justice to prevent similar incidents from happening again.A group of key US senators on Saturday held separate meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Islamabad. During the meeting, the PM emphasised that Pakistan and the US must have a deeper engagement to promote the shared objectives of peace, stability, and economic development in Afghanistan. Karachi reported its coldest day in the season so far on Saturday. The temperature in the city fell to 11 degrees.
