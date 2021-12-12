Sunday, December 12, 2021  | 7 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PSL7 draft, Sindh LG bill, Karachi weather

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Listen to the story
Here are some of the stories we're following today, Sunday, December 12. The Sindh Assembly has approved the amended local government bill that it claims will transfer some of the powers that the provincial government has to metropolitan corporations. On Saturday, during a Sindh Assembly session, speaker Agha Siraj Durrani approved the bill after which a scuffle broke out between PPP, PTI, and MQM leaders. Jamaat-i-Islami has announced anti-government protests across Lahore.Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will hold a press conference in Larkana at 2pm. Milk prices in Hyderabad have increased by Rs10. PSL7 draft will be held in Lahore today. The event will take place at the National High-Performance Centre on Sunday at 3pm. More than 425 players from 32 countries have registered themselves for the draft. Teams will finalise their players for the event today. The civil society in Quetta on Saturday held a demonstration against Hidayatullah Khilji and Khalil Khilji, the two brothers arrested for filming inappropriate videos of women and blackmailing them. The protesters demanded that Hidayatullah and Khalil Khilji be brought to justice to prevent similar incidents from happening again.A group of key US senators on Saturday held separate meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Islamabad. During the meeting, the PM emphasised that Pakistan and the US must have a deeper engagement to promote the shared objectives of peace, stability, and economic development in Afghanistan. Karachi reported its coldest day in the season so far on Saturday. The temperature in the city fell to 11 degrees.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Here are some of the stories we’re following today, Sunday, December 12.

  • The Sindh Assembly has approved the amended local government bill that it claims will transfer some of the powers that the provincial government has to metropolitan corporations. On Saturday, during a Sindh Assembly session, speaker Agha Siraj Durrani approved the bill after which a scuffle broke out between PPP, PTI, and MQM leaders.
  • Jamaat-i-Islami has announced anti-government protests across Lahore.
  • Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will hold a press conference in Larkana at 2pm.
  • Milk prices in Hyderabad have increased by Rs10.
  • PSL7 draft will be held in Lahore today. The event will take place at the National High-Performance Centre on Sunday at 3pm. More than 425 players from 32 countries have registered themselves for the draft. Teams will finalise their players for the event today.
  • The civil society in Quetta on Saturday held a demonstration against Hidayatullah Khilji and Khalil Khilji, the two brothers arrested for filming inappropriate videos of women and blackmailing them. The protesters demanded that Hidayatullah and Khalil Khilji be brought to justice to prevent similar incidents from happening again.
  • A group of key US senators on Saturday held separate meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Islamabad. During the meeting, the PM emphasised that Pakistan and the US must have a deeper engagement to promote the shared objectives of peace, stability, and economic development in Afghanistan.
  • Karachi reported its coldest day in the season so far on Saturday. The temperature in the city fell to 11 degrees.

 
Karachi Weather PSL7
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
PSL7 draft, PSL7, PSL, Pakistan Super League, Sindh local government bill, Murad Ali Shah, Karachi weather, Karachi cold
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Full video: Bilawal makes minister to open bottle for him
Full video: Bilawal makes minister to open bottle for him
Karachi to get colder over the weekend
Karachi to get colder over the weekend
Guess where this wandering Chinese man got lost in Karachi
Guess where this wandering Chinese man got lost in Karachi
Kashmala: Bank CEOs, senior bureaucrats made to resign over harassment
Kashmala: Bank CEOs, senior bureaucrats made to resign over harassment
Irfan Mahar murder: Three relatives arrested in Shikarpur
Irfan Mahar murder: Three relatives arrested in Shikarpur
Sindh Assembly passes local government bill, once again
Sindh Assembly passes local government bill, once again
VIP sholay: Was Karachi Cooperative Market set on fire?
VIP sholay: Was Karachi Cooperative Market set on fire?
Quetta civil society protest against Khilji brothers over 'shocking' videos
Quetta civil society protest against Khilji brothers over ‘shocking’ videos
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Ghazanfar Bilour leaves ANP to join PTI
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Ghazanfar Bilour leaves ANP to join PTI
Key US senators call on PM, COAS, pledge improved cooperation
Key US senators call on PM, COAS, pledge improved cooperation
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.