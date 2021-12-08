Protest chokes Karachi’s II Chundrigar Road

Lyari residents take to the streets against load-shedding

A massive traffic jam was reported on Karachi's II Chundrigar Road and adjoining areas after residents of Lyari took to the streets Wednesday evening.

The demonstrators, led by PPP Senator Yousuf Baloch, were protesting against prolonged hours of load-shedding in their area for the last 15 days.

Women, children, and men with placards in their hands staged a sit-in opposite Shaheen Complex. They chanted slogans against K-Electric demanded their problems be resolved immediately.

The protesters have given the company 24 hours to respond to their complaints. "We won't budge until and unless a representative from K-Electric arrives at the venue and talk to us," a protester told SAMAA Digital.

Another man said, "We regret troubling people like this but we can't let our families anymore."

Traffic being diverted

According to the police, traffic from II Chundrigar road is being diverted to Pakistan Chowk and Tower.

Vehicles coming from Sharae Faisal are, on the other hand, being diverted to the Fawara Chowk. Traffic from Club Road has been rerouted to Urdu Bazar.