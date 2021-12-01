Wednesday, December 1, 2021  | 25 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Protecting citizens state’s primary responsibility: court on Mudassar Naaru

Tells Shireen Mazari to fix a meeting between PM, family

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
The Islamabad High Court has instructed the defence secretary and human rights minister to fix a meeting of Prime Minister Imran Khan with the family of missing blogger Mudassar Mehmood Naaru. "He [the PM] should meet Naaru's family by December 13 and update them on the case," Justice Athar Minallah said at a hearing on Wednesday. Naaru is said to have gone missing in August of 2018 while he was on vacation in Kaghan with his wife Sadaf Chughtai and their then six-month-old son Sachal. Sadaf was found dead at her Lahore home in May 2021 after campaigning for her husband for three-and-a-half years.  The Islamabad High Court remarked that when people from influential families go missing it shakes the entire country. "But when a common man disappears, no one cares." "If the state is referred to as the mother of people why doesn't it act like one?" Justice Minallah questioned. Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari tried to assure the court that the government was formulating laws to protect the citizens but the judge said that there was no need for new laws. "The protection of citizens is the primary responsibility of the state." The court directed the government to pay compensation to Naaru's family as soon as possible. "What have the past governments done for the missing people? Prepare a report. " Justice Minallah added that had the previous governments done something, there would not have been an atmosphere of enforced disappearances in Pakistan. There has been no other progress in the case so far.
