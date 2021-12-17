Friday, December 17, 2021  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1443
Prosecution wants Malik Adnan to testify in Sialkot lynching case

He tried to save Sri Lankan factory manager from mob

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
Members of the Human Rights Council of Pakistan place oil lamps to pay tribute beside a photograph of late Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara, in Karachi on December 5, 2021. Photo: AFP

The team prosecuting the murder of Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara has decided to include Malik Adnan, a factory worker who tried to shield him from the mob, as a witness.

Malik Adnan put his life at stake when he tried to save Kumara before the Sri Lankan national was lynched and his body set on fire in Sialkot.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the state would confer on him the Tamgha-i-Shujaat (a bravery award).

The police is still investigating the case. A special prosecution team has asked the investigation officer to include Malik Adnan on the list of witnesses. According to the prosecution, the challan will be submitted in the first week of January.

Prosecution intends to present all the videos of the incident as evidence.

The trial will start in January.

Last week, a special prosecution team from Lahore went to Sialkot to meet the investigation team.

The team visited Rajco Industries and inspected the factory. The police provided the prosecution with 12 hours of CCTV footage obtained from over 100 cameras.

