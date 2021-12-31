Friday, December 31, 2021  | 26 Jamadilawal, 1443
HOME > News

President House to open for public on new year

Face masks, vaccination certificates mandatory for entry

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Online

The government has announced that the President House (Aiwan-e-Saddar ) in Islamabad will be open for public on the new year.

People can visit it between 1pm and 4pm on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Wearing face masks will be compulsory and Covid-19 vaccination certificates will also be checked at the entrance.

The visitors will not be allowed to bring any kind of electronic device, including mobile phones and cameras.

When Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government came into power in 2018, the PM had announced that the state buildings like governor houses in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh as well as President House will be open for general public.

On Dec 8, 2018, the PTI government opened the doors of Aiwan-e-Saddar for the public.

