Thursday, December 2, 2021  | 26 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

President Alvi signs 31 bills passed in joint parliament session

Bills on EVM and overseas voters yet to be signed

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: APP

President Dr Arif Alvi has signed Wednesday 31 bills passed during the joint parliament session on November 17. The electoral reform and overseas voters bills are yet to be signed.

The president signed the following legislation:

  • The Privatization Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Port Qasim Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2021
  • The International Court of Justice (Review and Re-Consideration) Bill, 2021
  • The SBP Banking Services Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Corporate Restructuring Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • COVID-19 (Prevention of Hoarding) Bill, 2021
  • The Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Bill, 2021
  • The Islamabad Capital Territory Charities Registration, Regulation and Facilitation Bill, 2021
  • The Islamabad Rent Restriction (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Federal Public Service Commission (Validation of Rules), Bill, 2021
  • The Loans for Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Purposes Amendment Bill, 2021
  • The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Islamabad Capital Territory Food Safety Bill, 2021
  • The Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Pakistan Academy of Letters (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Gwadar Port Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Maritime Security Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Financial Institutions (Secured Transactions) (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The University of Islamabad Bill, 2021
  • The Al-Karam International Institute Bill, 2021
  • The National College of Arts Institute Bill, 2021
  • The Hyderabad Institute for Technology and Management Sciences Bill, 2021
  • Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Unani, Ayurvedic and Homeopathic Practitioners (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Muslim Family Laws (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021

The signed bills include the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill to safeguard the rights of working journalists. “I am happy to sign this historic bill,” the president said.

The bill focuses on protecting the lives of journalists, saving them from harassment and torture, and ensuring their welfare by giving facilities of life and health insurance.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
EVMs parliament President Arif Alvi
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Omicron variant: Sindh announces new Covid restrictions
Omicron variant: Sindh announces new Covid restrictions
Pakistani kinnows about to lose juice in international market
Pakistani kinnows about to lose juice in international market
Sindh Bar Council secretary shot dead in Karachi
Sindh Bar Council secretary shot dead in Karachi
Zahir Jaffer's lawyer files insanity plea after courtroom drama
Zahir Jaffer’s lawyer files insanity plea after courtroom drama
Karachi: Passengers test Covid positive on arrival from Saudi Arabia
Karachi: Passengers test Covid positive on arrival from Saudi Arabia
Suzuki, Yamaha increase motorcycle prices fifth time in 2021
Suzuki, Yamaha increase motorcycle prices fifth time in 2021
JI's stages 11 protests in Karachi against LG law
JI’s stages 11 protests in Karachi against LG law
Sindh: young woman dies after tying rakhi on husband's wrist
Sindh: young woman dies after tying rakhi on husband’s wrist
Bolan Mail back on track after two years
Bolan Mail back on track after two years
Covid-19 booster shots, temperature drops, crude oil prices
Covid-19 booster shots, temperature drops, crude oil prices
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.