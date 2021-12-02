President Alvi signs 31 bills passed in joint parliament session

Bills on EVM and overseas voters yet to be signed
President Dr Arif Alvi has signed Wednesday 31 bills passed during the joint parliament session on November 17. The electoral reform and overseas voters bills are yet to be signed.
The president signed the following legislation:
The signed bills include the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill to safeguard the rights of working journalists. “I am happy to sign this historic bill,” the president said.
The bill focuses on protecting the lives of journalists, saving them from harassment and torture, and ensuring their welfare by giving facilities of life and health insurance.