Railways suspends two drivers for stopping train to buy Dahi

Locomotive not the best choice to go on Dahi errand

Apparently, the bicycle is the most suitable means of transportation to go for Dahi (curd) shopping. A motorcycle could also be a reasonably good choice, but a diesel locomotive is certainly not.

Two Pakistan Railways (PR) drivers have been suspended from work after a video went viral showing the junior driver leaving the locomotive to buy Dahi from a shop near railway tracks in the Kana Kacha area of Lahore.

The video shows the assistant driver, identified later as Iftikhar Hussain, in his white uniform and blue winter jacket as he returns from the shop carrying Dahi in a plastic bag.

The person recording the video taunts him saying "Ammi ji has sent [him] to get Dahi." The driver ignores the man and gets on the locomotive, which leaves immediately with its headlamp on. The video appears to have been recorded shortly after the sunset.

The person recording the video continues his commentary, "They are on a errand to buy Dahi."

The video also shows the number of the locomotive, 5217.

A statement from the Railways Ministry on Tuesday said that both drivers of the locomotive, Chief Driver Rana Mohammed Shehzad and Assistant Driver Iftikhar Hussain have been suspended from work.

Railways Minister Azam Swati said such incidents would not be tolerated in future and would entail strict disciplinary actions, according to the statement.

"Pakistan Railways is a national trust and it cannot be used for personal gains," the minister said.

In January 2020, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had declared the Pakistan Railways to be the most corrupt government department.