PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto evades question on illegal buildings

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday evaded key questions about the Sindh government’s refusal to handle the issue of illegal buildings in Karachi.

Why the Sindh government is not investigating officials from land revenues and the Sindh Building Control Authority over the construction of illegal buildings and why it is raising questions on courts, judges and builders but not on the ones who permitted the encroachment? This volley of questions by SAMAA TV reporter Saad Sabri raised Bilawal Bhutto’s eyebrows during a press conference in Karachi.

In response, the PPP chairman said that his “stance” on the issue was clear. “We don’t want to trouble the lower-middle-class person of our society,” he replied.

“If the court intended to punish someone, it should be the one who’s responsible not the resident,” he said referring to the demolition of the Nasla Tower in Karachi.

“I think.. Mustafa Kamal was the in-charge of the local bodies then [..] Sindh government too.. whoever was responsible should be held accountable,” Bilawal said. “The instruction was unfortunately to demolish.”

He lauded the Sindh government’s move to protect Karachi’s buildings through an ordinance.

The Sindh government has drafted an ordinance to regularize illegal buildings and to stop anti-encroachment operations in the province. The development was announced by Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab on December 1.

Countrywide protests

The PPP leader announced countrywide protests against the government.

“Our workers would protest in their respective areas on December 10 and will continue until we bring real change in the country,” he said. “We will also raise our voice against the gas crisis in Pakistan.”

Every citizen of the country has been facing economic hardship due to the policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, he added.

“People from Karachi to Kashmir are expecting good things from PPP after the failure of the PTI government.”

He said the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2021 would bring positive changes to the system and it would empower the local bodies to collect revenue for themselves.

“The empowered local government system was much needed and PPP is delivering on its promises.”

