Friday, December 10, 2021  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PPP’s anti-inflation rally: Traffic jam clogs parts of Karachi’s Saddar

Roads leading to the Maripur, Numaish Chowrangi are closed

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: SAMAA Digital

A massive traffic jam was reported in Karachi’s Saddar and adjoining areas after Pakistan Peoples Party took to the streets Friday evening.

The PPP announced a protest at Karachi’s Empress Market against inflation and fuel prices.

According to traffic police, roads leading to the Maripur Road and Numaish Chowrangi were closed due to another protest against electricity load-shedding in Lyari.

Cars were parked bumper to bumper on MA Jinnah Road, Empress Market, Fawara Chowk, and II Chunrigar Road.

Traffic flow on the track towards Tower was heavily disturbed. The traffic wardens were on roads to control the situation.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Protest Traffic Police
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PPP’s anti-inflation rally: Traffic jam clogs parts of Karachi's Saddar, Karachi traffic updates, Karachi traffic
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PM Imran Khan to launch Karachi's Green Line project
PM Imran Khan to launch Karachi’s Green Line project
Sindh schools, colleges get winter vacations
Sindh schools, colleges get winter vacations
PM inaugurates Green Line, demands 'autonomy' for Karachi
PM inaugurates Green Line, demands ‘autonomy’ for Karachi
Bedtime with body parts: Karachi woman dismembers 70-year-old man
Bedtime with body parts: Karachi woman dismembers 70-year-old man
Hidayat Khilji arrested for filming degrading videos of women
Hidayat Khilji arrested for filming degrading videos of women
Sindh CM refuses to budge on control of schools, hospitals
Sindh CM refuses to budge on control of schools, hospitals
PM Imran Khan finally meets missing blogger Mudassar Naaru's family
PM Imran Khan finally meets missing blogger Mudassar Naaru’s family
SHC orders demolition of wedding hall in Karachi's Korangi
SHC orders demolition of wedding hall in Karachi’s Korangi
Lahore 'fake pir' arrested for blackmailing woman
Lahore ‘fake pir’ arrested for blackmailing woman
Sialkot lynching: Punjab forensic agency examines 34 prime suspects
Sialkot lynching: Punjab forensic agency examines 34 prime suspects
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.