PPP’s anti-inflation rally: Traffic jam clogs parts of Karachi’s Saddar

A massive traffic jam was reported in Karachi’s Saddar and adjoining areas after Pakistan Peoples Party took to the streets Friday evening.

The PPP announced a protest at Karachi’s Empress Market against inflation and fuel prices.

پاکستان پیپلز پارٹی کا کراچی میں مہنگائی کے خلاف احتجاجی مظاہرہ #MehngaPetrolMehngaPakistan pic.twitter.com/uvpnAChCYc — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) December 10, 2021

According to traffic police, roads leading to the Maripur Road and Numaish Chowrangi were closed due to another protest against electricity load-shedding in Lyari.

Cars were parked bumper to bumper on MA Jinnah Road, Empress Market, Fawara Chowk, and II Chunrigar Road.

Traffic flow on the track towards Tower was heavily disturbed. The traffic wardens were on roads to control the situation.

