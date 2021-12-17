Friday, December 17, 2021  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PPP protest, Khanewal result, Pak vs WI series

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Listen to the story
Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Friday, December 17. PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto has instructed his party members and supporters to take to the streets against gas shortage across the country today. The by-election for the Provincial Assembly constituency PP-206 in Khanewal was held on Thursday. Rana Mohammad Saleem from the Pakistan Muslim Leagues Nawaz (PML-N) has emerged as its winner, according to unofficial results. The unofficial and unverified results from all 183 polling stations show that Saleem secured 47,649 votes while PTI’s Noreen Nishat Daha bagged 34,030 votes. The ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies has officially been postponed following multiple coronavirus cases in the visiting team’s camp. The three-match series, which was part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, was scheduled to start on December 18 at the National Stadium Karachi. The Gwadar Ko Haq Do Tehreek has ended its protests in the city after successful negotiations with the government. Pakistan is gearing up to host the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers conference in Islamabad. The three-day event begins on Friday and the Council of Foreign Ministers will convene on December 19 chaired by Saudi Arabia. SAMAA Health: What medical tests you must undergo and why For many people in Pakistan, life is a constant struggle between the quest for a healthy lifestyle and the guilt of being unable to put any effort into it. As a result, this unhealthy lifestyle poses a serious threat to a person’s well-being. However, there is a way to learn when they must pull the plug and take fitness and well-being seriously.  Doctors say that those over 50 years should get a number of tests done every year to get an idea of their overall health. What are they? Find out here.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Friday, December 17.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto has instructed his party members and supporters to take to the streets against gas shortage across the country today.

The by-election for the Provincial Assembly constituency PP-206 in Khanewal was held on Thursday. Rana Mohammad Saleem from the Pakistan Muslim Leagues Nawaz (PML-N) has emerged as its winner, according to unofficial results. The unofficial and unverified results from all 183 polling stations show that Saleem secured 47,649 votes while PTI’s Noreen Nishat Daha bagged 34,030 votes.

The ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies has officially been postponed following multiple coronavirus cases in the visiting team’s camp. The three-match series, which was part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, was scheduled to start on December 18 at the National Stadium Karachi.

The Gwadar Ko Haq Do Tehreek has ended its protests in the city after successful negotiations with the government.

Pakistan is gearing up to host the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers conference in Islamabad. The three-day event begins on Friday and the Council of Foreign Ministers will convene on December 19 chaired by Saudi Arabia.

SAMAA Health: What medical tests you must undergo and why

For many people in Pakistan, life is a constant struggle between the quest for a healthy lifestyle and the guilt of being unable to put any effort into it. As a result, this unhealthy lifestyle poses a serious threat to a person’s well-being. However, there is a way to learn when they must pull the plug and take fitness and well-being seriously. 

Doctors say that those over 50 years should get a number of tests done every year to get an idea of their overall health. What are they? Find out here.


 
khanewal by-elections PAK v WI PPP protest
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
PPP protest, PAK vs WI matches postponed, by-elections,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Officials: Chinese national murdered at Karachi's Port Qasim
Officials: Chinese national murdered at Karachi’s Port Qasim
Khanewal: PMLN reclaims PA seat, TLP finishes at fourth place
Khanewal: PMLN reclaims PA seat, TLP finishes at fourth place
PM: highest altitude airport in Skardu to earn tourism dollars
PM: highest altitude airport in Skardu to earn tourism dollars
Islamabad to suspend mobile phone services from Friday
Islamabad to suspend mobile phone services from Friday
Mother jumps to death after throwing toddler from balcony
Mother jumps to death after throwing toddler from balcony
Rangers in Karachi arrest govt employees moonlighting as kidnappers
Rangers in Karachi arrest govt employees moonlighting as kidnappers
Let's ask: After APS should we be talking to TTP?
Let’s ask: After APS should we be talking to TTP?
World Bank exposes KP's miserly spending on roads
World Bank exposes KP’s miserly spending on roads
Fettered joy: govt fails to pass on petroleum price fall
Fettered joy: govt fails to pass on petroleum price fall
Christchurch attack: Naeem, Aziz awarded for bravery by New Zealand
Christchurch attack: Naeem, Aziz awarded for bravery by New Zealand
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.