PPP protest, Khanewal result, Pak vs WI series

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Friday, December 17.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto has instructed his party members and supporters to take to the streets against gas shortage across the country today.

The by-election for the Provincial Assembly constituency PP-206 in Khanewal was held on Thursday. Rana Mohammad Saleem from the Pakistan Muslim Leagues Nawaz (PML-N) has emerged as its winner, according to unofficial results. The unofficial and unverified results from all 183 polling stations show that Saleem secured 47,649 votes while PTI’s Noreen Nishat Daha bagged 34,030 votes.

The ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies has officially been postponed following multiple coronavirus cases in the visiting team’s camp. The three-match series, which was part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, was scheduled to start on December 18 at the National Stadium Karachi.

The Gwadar Ko Haq Do Tehreek has ended its protests in the city after successful negotiations with the government.

Pakistan is gearing up to host the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers conference in Islamabad. The three-day event begins on Friday and the Council of Foreign Ministers will convene on December 19 chaired by Saudi Arabia.

SAMAA Health: What medical tests you must undergo and why

For many people in Pakistan, life is a constant struggle between the quest for a healthy lifestyle and the guilt of being unable to put any effort into it. As a result, this unhealthy lifestyle poses a serious threat to a person’s well-being. However, there is a way to learn when they must pull the plug and take fitness and well-being seriously.

Doctors say that those over 50 years should get a number of tests done every year to get an idea of their overall health. What are they? Find out here.



