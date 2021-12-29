Wednesday, December 29, 2021  | 24 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Police raid SBCA office in Karachi

SC wants action against officers who approved Nasla Tower plan

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Raid comes days after the Supreme Court order authorities to take action those who approved Nasla Tower’s construction plan.

The Karachi police have raided the Sindh Building Control Authority’s (SBCA) office in Karachi.

This comes two days after the Supreme Court ordered authorities to take action against those who approved Nasla Tower’s construction plan. Later on, a case was registered at the Firozabad Police Station in Karachi.

DSP Investigation – East Altaf Hussain is leading the operation. A heavy police contingent cordoned the building before the teams entered the rooms of Director Admin Mushtaq Ibrahim and Director Design Farhan Qaiser.

The police questioned officers involved in approving Nasla Tower’s building plan.

How many officers who have the authority to pass building plan are present, the police asked the SBCA officer present. We’ll have to check who all are present, the officer replied.

Police is also trying to gather information about former DG SBCA Manzoor Kaka.

The raid was conducted after the police received information about the presence of some of the people nominated in the case.

The authorities will also reportedly question the officers of different departments including the Master Plan department.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Intense cold, wind gives Karachi a real Winter for change
Intense cold, wind gives Karachi a real Winter for change
Nasla Tower: SBCA MD disappears after builder, officials booked
Nasla Tower: SBCA MD disappears after builder, officials booked
SC wants all illegal structures on Kidney Hill park demolished
SC wants all illegal structures on Kidney Hill park demolished
Karachi-Dubai becomes 9th busiest air route as expatriates return
Karachi-Dubai becomes 9th busiest air route as expatriates return
Fire erupts at factory in Karachi's SITE
Fire erupts at factory in Karachi’s SITE
New PMLN claims on Sharif's return as govt plans counterblow
New PMLN claims on Sharif’s return as govt plans counterblow
Man who tried to kidnap student from university bus arrested
Man who tried to kidnap student from university bus arrested
Ex-GB judge Rana Shamim says he recorded affidavit alone
Ex-GB judge Rana Shamim says he recorded affidavit alone
Federal cabinet approves NSP, Nazim Jokhio JIT
Federal cabinet approves NSP, Nazim Jokhio JIT
Mini-budget, Omicron cases, efforts for Nawaz Sharif's repatriation
Mini-budget, Omicron cases, efforts for Nawaz Sharif’s repatriation
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.