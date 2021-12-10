Friday, December 10, 2021  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PMLN urges Rangers to conduct inquiry into Green Line scuffle

Marriyum Aurangzeb accuses PTI govt of embezzlement

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) has called on the DG Rangers to launch an inquiry into the Thursday scuffle involving Rangers officials and PMLN leaders and workers at the Karachi Green Line track in Nazimabad.

PMLN spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb held a press conference on Friday just before the inauguration by Prime Minister Imran Khan. She said Imran Khan was inaugurating a project that was launched by Nawaz Sharif.

The present government has not launched a single new project and completed it, she claimed.

Aurangzeb condemned the alleged high handedness meted out to PMLN leaders Ahsan Iqbal, Mohammad Zubair, Miftah Ismail and others who held a symbolic inauguration on Thursday in Karachi’s Nazimabad.

PMLN leaders and workers were involved in a scuffle with police and Rangers officials on Thursday as they tried to get on a pedestrian bridge of the Green Line.

Aurangzeb said if batons were used against political workers, more incidents like the Sialkot lynching would happen in the country.

She urged DG Rangers Karachi to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

She also accused the PTI government of embezzlement in the coronavirus fund and the Benazir Income support programme, renamed as Ehsaas programme under the PTI government.

FaceBook WhatsApp
green line buses
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Green Line scuffle, Karachi Greeen Line PMLN, Marriyum Aurangzeb,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PM Imran Khan to launch Karachi's Green Line project
PM Imran Khan to launch Karachi’s Green Line project
Scuffle breaks out as PMLN 'inaugurates' Karachi Green Line project
Scuffle breaks out as PMLN ‘inaugurates’ Karachi Green Line project
Sindh schools, colleges get winter vacations
Sindh schools, colleges get winter vacations
Sales tax abolished on petrol, increased on other products
Sales tax abolished on petrol, increased on other products
Bedtime with body parts: Karachi woman dismembers 70-year-old man
Bedtime with body parts: Karachi woman dismembers 70-year-old man
Sindh CM refuses to budge on control of schools, hospitals
Sindh CM refuses to budge on control of schools, hospitals
PM inaugurates Green Line, demands 'autonomy' for Karachi
PM inaugurates Green Line, demands ‘autonomy’ for Karachi
Pakistan declines US invitation to attend Summit for Democracy
Pakistan declines US invitation to attend Summit for Democracy
PM Imran Khan finally meets missing blogger Mudassar Naaru's family
PM Imran Khan finally meets missing blogger Mudassar Naaru’s family
Hidayat Khilji arrested for filming degrading videos of women
Hidayat Khilji arrested for filming degrading videos of women
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.