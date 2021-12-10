PMLN urges Rangers to conduct inquiry into Green Line scuffle

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) has called on the DG Rangers to launch an inquiry into the Thursday scuffle involving Rangers officials and PMLN leaders and workers at the Karachi Green Line track in Nazimabad.

PMLN spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb held a press conference on Friday just before the inauguration by Prime Minister Imran Khan. She said Imran Khan was inaugurating a project that was launched by Nawaz Sharif.

The present government has not launched a single new project and completed it, she claimed.

Aurangzeb condemned the alleged high handedness meted out to PMLN leaders Ahsan Iqbal, Mohammad Zubair, Miftah Ismail and others who held a symbolic inauguration on Thursday in Karachi’s Nazimabad.

PMLN leaders and workers were involved in a scuffle with police and Rangers officials on Thursday as they tried to get on a pedestrian bridge of the Green Line.

Aurangzeb said if batons were used against political workers, more incidents like the Sialkot lynching would happen in the country.

She urged DG Rangers Karachi to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

She also accused the PTI government of embezzlement in the coronavirus fund and the Benazir Income support programme, renamed as Ehsaas programme under the PTI government.