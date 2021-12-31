PMLN lawmaker injured in Lahore gun attack

Member of Punjab Assembly Bilal Yasin has been wounded in a gun attack in Lahore, his son has confirmed.

Unidentified masked men opened fire on the PML-N lawmaker in his constituency PP-150. He was attending a meeting for the local bodies elections, his son said.

Police have said that two men on motorcycles fired targeted Yasin.

He sustained two bullet wounds, one in stomach and the other in a leg.

He was moved to Mayo Hospital where his condition was stable, his son says.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the attack and ordered the CCPO Lahore to probe the incident.

The chief minister has instructed the medical team to ensure that “the best treatment” is offered to the lawmaker.

PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif has spoken to Yasin over phone. He urged the party workers to pray for Yasin’s quick recovery.

بلال یاسین پر فائرنگ دہشت گردی ہے، مجرموں کو فی الفور گرفتار کرکے قانون کے مطابق سزا دی جائے



بلال یاسین کی زندگی اور صحت کے لئے فکر مند ہوں، اللہ تعالیٰ انہیں صحت کاملہ عطا فرمائے



پارٹی کارکنان اور قوم سے اپیل کرتا ہوں کہ بلال یاسین کی زندگی اور صحت کے لئے دعا فرمائیں — President PMLN (@president_pmln) December 31, 2021

In a tweet, Shehbaz also called on the government to arrest the attackers.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif has also tweeted about the incident. “Attempt was made on the life of a loyal companion of Nawaz Sharif,” she said.

مسلم لیگ ن کے ممبر پنجاب اسمبلی اور نواز شریف کے باوفا ساتھی بلال یاسین پر قاتلانہ حملہ۔ پیٹ اور ٹانگ میں گولیاں لگیں لیکن اللّہ نے بچا لیا۔ ڈاکٹرز کا کہنا ہے کہ شدید زخمی ہونے کے باوجود حالت خطرہ سے باہر ہے۔اللّہ انھیں جلد اور مکمل شفا عطا فرمائے۔ سب سے دعا کی درخواست ہے 🤲🏼 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) December 31, 2021

Punjab will likely hold local bodies poll in March or April.

