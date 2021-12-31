Friday, December 31, 2021  | 26 Jamadilawal, 1443
HOME > News

PMLN lawmaker injured in Lahore gun attack

Bilal Yasin was attending a meeting on LG polls

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Dec 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Facebook/ Bilal Yasin

Member of Punjab Assembly Bilal Yasin has been wounded in a gun attack in Lahore, his son has confirmed.

Unidentified masked men opened fire on the PML-N lawmaker in his constituency PP-150. He was attending a meeting for the local bodies elections, his son said.

Police have said that two men on motorcycles fired targeted Yasin.

He sustained two bullet wounds, one in stomach and the other in a leg.

He was moved to Mayo Hospital where his condition was stable, his son says.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the attack and ordered the CCPO Lahore to probe the incident.

The chief minister has instructed the medical team to ensure that “the best treatment” is offered to the lawmaker.

PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif has spoken to Yasin over phone. He urged the party workers to pray for Yasin’s quick recovery.

In a tweet, Shehbaz also called on the government to arrest the attackers.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif has also tweeted about the incident. “Attempt was made on the life of a loyal companion of Nawaz Sharif,” she said.

Punjab will likely hold local bodies poll in March or April.

