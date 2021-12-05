PMLN joins hand with MQM to oppose PPP’s LG law

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz has joined hands with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) against the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to oppose the recently enacted local government law for the Sindh province.

Sindh PMLN General Secretary Miftah Ismail, former Governor Mohammad Zubair, and others welcomed an MQM delegation comprising Aamir Khan, Wasim Akhtar, Javed Hanif and others at the Muslim League House Karachi on Sunday.

After talks, the leaders from both parties addressed a joint press conference.

They appeared to have found a common ground in the opposition of recently approved local government law.

Aamir Khan said the PPP had bulldozed the local government bill at the Sindh Assembly using a “fake majority.”

He said the provincial government had not consulted the stakeholders and had usurped power.

Miftah Ismail said the PPP had taken away rights from the citizens of Karachi by curtailing the powers of the local bodies.

Zubair said the PPP government was collecting revenue but had failed to show where the money was being spent. The money is being used neither in Karachi nor in the interior Sindh, he said.

The MQM invited the PMLN to the All Parties Conference against the local government law on December 11.