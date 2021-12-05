Sunday, December 5, 2021  | 29 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PMLN joins hand with MQM to oppose PPP’s LG law

MQM invites PMLN to its all parties conference

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz has joined hands with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) against the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to oppose the recently enacted local government law for the Sindh province.

Sindh PMLN General Secretary Miftah Ismail, former Governor Mohammad Zubair, and others welcomed an MQM delegation comprising Aamir Khan, Wasim Akhtar, Javed Hanif and others at the Muslim League House Karachi on Sunday.

After talks, the leaders from both parties addressed a joint press conference.

They appeared to have found a common ground in the opposition of recently approved local government law.

Aamir Khan said the PPP had bulldozed the local government bill at the Sindh Assembly using a “fake majority.”

He said the provincial government had not consulted the stakeholders and had usurped power.

Miftah Ismail said the PPP had taken away rights from the citizens of Karachi by curtailing the powers of the local bodies.

Zubair said the PPP government was collecting revenue but had failed to show where the money was being spent. The money is being used neither in Karachi nor in the interior Sindh, he said.

The MQM invited the PMLN to the All Parties Conference against the local government law on December 11.

FaceBook WhatsApp
MQM pmln
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PMLN MQM, PMLN opposes LG law, MQM invites PMLN, MQM All parties conference,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Bravery award for Sialkot worker who tried to shield Priyantha
Bravery award for Sialkot worker who tried to shield Priyantha
Postmortem report, videos reveal new details on Sialkot lynching
Postmortem report, videos reveal new details on Sialkot lynching
How Sri Lankan nationals help Pakistani exports to grow
How Sri Lankan nationals help Pakistani exports to grow
PTI leader Jalal Bachlani shot in Karachi
PTI leader Jalal Bachlani shot in Karachi
PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Karachi BRT on December 10
PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Karachi BRT on December 10
Weather update: Karachi temperatures to drop, rain forecast in Punjab
Weather update: Karachi temperatures to drop, rain forecast in Punjab
Lahore by-polls: PMLN's Shaista leads vote count
Lahore by-polls: PMLN’s Shaista leads vote count
Walls at MQM's Lal Qila Ground demolished, DC shows surprise
Walls at MQM’s Lal Qila Ground demolished, DC shows surprise
Sialkot incident: Six more suspects arrested, 124 held so far
Sialkot incident: Six more suspects arrested, 124 held so far
Lahore NA-33 by-elections, Sialkot incident, Omicron
Lahore NA-33 by-elections, Sialkot incident, Omicron
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.