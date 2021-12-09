Thursday, December 9, 2021  | 4 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Scuffle breaks out as PMLN ‘inagurates’ Karachi Green Line project

Ahsan Iqbal was hit by a baton

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leaders Ahsan Iqbal, Mohammed Zubair, and Miftah Ismail have held a news conference to condemn the alleged heavy-handedness of security personnel who tried to stop them from the symbolic inauguration of the Green Line bus rapid transit (BRT) project in Karachi.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to inaugurate the trial operations of the project on Friday, December 1, before the start of commercial operations on December 25. However, Ahsan Iqbal, Mohammed Zubair, and Miftah Ismail, accompanied by several dozen party workers arrived at the the BRT station in Nazimabad No. 7 to "inagurated" the project on Thursday.

A scuffle broke out when police and Rangers stopped them from getting on the bridge leading to the station and Ahsan Iqbal was hit by a baton while Zubair was also manhandled, SAMAA TV reported.

The TV broadcast visuals showing a melee of PMLN activists who carried party flags. 

Addressing the news conference Zubair said they only wanted to cut a ribbon to inaugurate the project that was launched during the PMLN government and they were successful in doing that.

He said they never intended to get on the BRT track and were planning to cut the ribbon "on the footpath just a few steps ahead" of where the scuffle broke out.

Ahsan Iqbal said the Green Line project had been largely completed when the PMLN completed its term in 2018 and only the procurement of buses was pending.

He said the government is using Rangers for policing purposes. 

Ahsan said the govrnment was using armed security personnel against unarmed political workers but it appears helpless in face of groups that challenged the state writ.

"I am happy that my blood has been used for the Green Line project," Ahsan said.

He said security personnel had also hit one of the women workers of the PMLN.

Miftah said the PMLN government completed BRT projects at much lower costs in Lahore, Islamabad and Multan compared to the expenses incurred on Peshawar BRT.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hasilpur college sealed after videos of cross-dressed boys go viral
Hasilpur college sealed after videos of cross-dressed boys go viral
Earthquake jolts Karachi
Earthquake jolts Karachi
Indian CDS Gen Rawat among 13 dead in chopper crash
Indian CDS Gen Rawat among 13 dead in chopper crash
Scuffle breaks out as PMLN 'inagurates' Karachi Green Line project
Scuffle breaks out as PMLN ‘inagurates’ Karachi Green Line project
Protest chokes Karachi's II Chundrigar Road
Protest chokes Karachi’s II Chundrigar Road
Bullet-riddled bodies of five travelers found in Balochistan
Bullet-riddled bodies of five travelers found in Balochistan
Azam Khan reveals his idol and it's not his father
Azam Khan reveals his idol and it’s not his father
PPP's Bilawal Bhutto evades question on illegal buildings
PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto evades question on illegal buildings
Sales tax abolished on petrol, increased on other products
Sales tax abolished on petrol, increased on other products
Cricket Australia officials briefed on security arrangements in Karachi
Cricket Australia officials briefed on security arrangements in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.