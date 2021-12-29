New PMLN claims on Sharif’s return as govt plans counterblow

The opposition Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leaders have made new claims about the return of their leader Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan and his disqualification.

The government, meanwhile, is planning its countermove.

PMLN Senator Javed Abbasi on Tuesday claimed on SAMAA TV’s programme 7 Se 8 that Nawaz Sharfi’s disqualification would be lifted soon and he would return to Pakistan whenever he thought it best.

Javed Latif, another key PMLN leader, said Sharif will return to Pakistan before March 23 and by that time the ruling PTI will lose a key support. He was speaking on a Geo News programme.

Earlier this month, the Pakistan Democratic Movement announced that it would march on Islamabad on March 23.

Abbasi said the PMLN would petition the Supreme Court of Pakistan to lift the disqualification and the apex court would upturn its previous ruling on Sharif.

The PMLN supremo and former prime minister was disqualified by a Supreme Court bench in July 2017. Later, an accountability court sentenced him to seven years in jail in a graft case.

The claims came shortly after Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said the government would seek Sharif’s extradition from the UK.

Speaking after the cabinet meeting Chaudhry said that neither Sharif could muster the courage to return nor PMLN was in a position to cause the government’s fall. “It takes leadership and a man like Imran Khan,” he said.

Shahbaz Gill, the special assistant to the PM on communication, said that the PMLN was talking about Sharif’s return after his passport and visa had expired.

Reacting to Chaudhry’s statement PMLN’s Rana Sanaullah said the government was making tall claims. If they could not bring Nawaz Sharif back in the past three years, what could they do now, he said adding that it was time for the government to leave.

Sharif was arrested immediately before the July 2018 general elections and was serving his prison terms when his health reportedly deteriorated. Nawaz Sharif left Pakistan in November 2019 to seek medical treatment in London.

Government sources on Tuesday claimed that the ruling PTI was planning to move the court against Shehbaz Sharif as he had guaranteed that Nawaz Sharif would return to the country.

The sources say Shehbaz had offered the assurance in a written statement.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in the past has said that most of his cabinet members had opposed the decision to allow Sharif to leave for London but some of the women ministers were moved having seen his “acting” and then he too let him go.