PMC announces NEB 2021 results for overseas Pakistani medical students

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has announced the results of the first National Equivalence Board (NEB) for medical students.

The PMC conducts NEB for those Pakistani students who wish to migrate to a medical college in Pakistan.

The exam is held under section 21 of the Pakistan Medical Commission Act No XXXIII of 2020.

Students can now check the results of the NEB (Medical) Examination 2021 and download their qualification certificate from PMC Online.

Link: https://t.co/rmok6CmfAQ pic.twitter.com/lCZ5GAr2PY — Pakistan Medical Commission (@pmc_org) December 9, 2021

According to PMC, a total of 283 students appeared in the NEB exams held across Pakistan. The test was for migration in four different levels of MBBS.

For admission in MBBS 1st year 130 qualified

For admission in MBBS 2nd year 18 qualified

For admission in MBBS 3rd year 26 qualified

For admission in MBBS 4th year 7 qualified

According to the results 102 students, who make up 36% of the total students appeared in the exam, failed to clear the test.

The PMC said that the students can check their NEB (Medical) Examination 2021 results and download their qualification certificate from PMC’s website: pmc.gov.pk/Results/NEB2021