Thursday, December 9, 2021  | 4 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PMC announces NEB 2021 results for overseas Pakistani medical students

A total of 283 candidates appeared in the test

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago

Photo: Online

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has announced the results of the first National Equivalence Board (NEB) for medical students.

The PMC conducts NEB for those Pakistani students who wish to migrate to a medical college in Pakistan.

The exam is held under section 21 of the Pakistan Medical Commission Act No XXXIII of 2020.

According to PMC, a total of 283 students appeared in the NEB exams held across Pakistan. The test was for migration in four different levels of MBBS.

For admission in MBBS 1st year 130 qualified

For admission in MBBS 2nd year 18  qualified

For admission in MBBS 3rd year 26 qualified

For admission in MBBS 4th year 7 qualified

According to the results 102 students, who make up 36% of the total students appeared in the exam, failed to clear the test.

The PMC said that the students can check their NEB (Medical) Examination 2021 results and download their qualification certificate from PMC’s website: pmc.gov.pk/Results/NEB2021

FaceBook WhatsApp
medical students pmc
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Earthquake jolts Karachi
Earthquake jolts Karachi
Hasilpur college sealed after videos of cross-dressed boys go viral
Hasilpur college sealed after videos of cross-dressed boys go viral
Indian CDS Gen Rawat among 13 dead in chopper crash
Indian CDS Gen Rawat among 13 dead in chopper crash
Man found dead in deserted Karachi bungalow
Man found dead in deserted Karachi bungalow
Protest chokes Karachi's II Chundrigar Road
Protest chokes Karachi’s II Chundrigar Road
Bullet-riddled bodies of five travelers found in Balochistan
Bullet-riddled bodies of five travelers found in Balochistan
Azam Khan reveals his idol and it's not his father
Azam Khan reveals his idol and it’s not his father
PPP's Bilawal Bhutto evades question on illegal buildings
PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto evades question on illegal buildings
Cricket Australia officials briefed on security arrangements in Karachi
Cricket Australia officials briefed on security arrangements in Karachi
PM inaugurates ration, loan, health cover projects to help millions
PM inaugurates ration, loan, health cover projects to help millions
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.