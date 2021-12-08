Wednesday, December 8, 2021  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1443
PM to launch Pakistan Card initiative

It will benefit over 130m people

Posted: Dec 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Dec 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the Pakistan Card initiative in Peshawar today, December 8, Wednesday. According to Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, special assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister on information and public relations, the new project will encompass welfare programmes such as Ehsaas Ration Card, Health Card, and Kisan Card. "The initiative will bring Pakistan closer to becoming a welfare stated, which is the PM's dream," Saif said. Under the new initiative, nearly 20 million families and 130 million people will be benefitted. The Ehsaas Cash Programme, which costs around Rs120 billion, will provide a 30% subsidy to people earning less than Rs50,000 on essentials such as flours, ghee, and pulses. Both traders and people can register themselves for the programme through its web portal. The premier was to meet the governor and chief minister of the province as well. They were brief him on the political, economical situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The leaders will discuss the upcoming elections as well.
