Monday, December 13, 2021  | 8 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PM Khan: Punjab to get health cards by March 2022

The govt will spend Rs440b for the intiative

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago

"Pakistan will only be able to become a welfare state when it instills the concept of humanity in the society," Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday.

On a one-day visit to Lahore, the premier inaugurated health cards, under which 100% health insurance will be provided to poor families, in Punjab. The provincial government will be spending Rs440 billion on the project.

"By March 2022, all families in Punjab will get health cards," the prime minister promised. "You will see. In a few years, a web of hospitals will be spread across Pakistan. Private hospitals will be constructed even in the poorest areas of the country."

The story is being updated

 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Emergency landing, two aborted take-offs scare PIA passengers
Emergency landing, two aborted take-offs scare PIA passengers
Chaudhry Nisar launches his son into politics
Chaudhry Nisar launches his son into politics
Wearing yellow, Maryam Nawaz carries mehndi tray and sings
Wearing yellow, Maryam Nawaz carries mehndi tray and sings
Weather update: Karachi winter spell, Lahore smog, GB snow
Weather update: Karachi winter spell, Lahore smog, GB snow
Too many extremist parties registered with ECP, says Fawad
Too many extremist parties registered with ECP, says Fawad
Sindh CM blasts opposition again, calls it 'ignorant'
Sindh CM blasts opposition again, calls it ‘ignorant’
Toddler who lost eyesight to mascara receives cornea from US
Toddler who lost eyesight to mascara receives cornea from US
PM in Lahore, Pakistan vs West Indies, Motorways closed
PM in Lahore, Pakistan vs West Indies, Motorways closed
LG bill: Karachi won't beg for its rights, says minister
LG bill: Karachi won’t beg for its rights, says minister
Former SHO booked for raping teenage boy in Sehwan
Former SHO booked for raping teenage boy in Sehwan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.