PM Khan: Punjab to get health cards by March 2022

"Pakistan will only be able to become a welfare state when it instills the concept of humanity in the society," Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday.

On a one-day visit to Lahore, the premier inaugurated health cards, under which 100% health insurance will be provided to poor families, in Punjab. The provincial government will be spending Rs440 billion on the project.

"By March 2022, all families in Punjab will get health cards," the prime minister promised. "You will see. In a few years, a web of hospitals will be spread across Pakistan. Private hospitals will be constructed even in the poorest areas of the country."

