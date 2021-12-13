Monday, December 13, 2021  | 8 Jamadilawal, 1443
PM in Lahore, Pakistan vs West Indies, Motorways closed

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Posted: Dec 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Here are some of the stories we’re following today, Monday, December 13. Prime Minister Imran Khan will head to Lahore on a one-day visit. He will hold a meeting with PTI leaders at the Governor House. CM Punjab Usman Bazdar will update him on the investigations into the Sialkot lynching. The PM will also inaugurate health cards in the province. The M2 motorway from Lahore to Islamabad and M3 motorway from Lahore to Multan have been closed for traffic due to dense fog. Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has demanded that funding sources for all the political parties be made public. Franchises have completed their 18-member squads as Pakistan Super League season seven draft. Over 425 players from 32 countries were part of the draft which was held at the National High-Performance Centre in Lahore. The first T-20 match of the series between Pakistan and the West Indies will be played today at the National Stadium in Karachi. SAMAA Sports: Chitral, the football kings of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chitral won in the second minute of the match. Hundreds of Chitrali men danced in ecstasy as their city’s traditional music played at the Tehmas Khan Football Stadium in Peshawar. And why not? After all, Chitral had been crowned as the champions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Read this story to find out more.
