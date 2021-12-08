PM Imran served notice for violating election code of conduct

The Regional Election Commissioner of Peshawar has issued a show-cause notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan for violating the election code of conduct.

The notice states that the Election Commission of Pakistan has imposed a restriction on visiting the area of any local council and announcing a development scheme for it during the elections.

Local government elections are set to be held in Peshawar on December 19.

“After the issuance of the election schedule, the president, prime minister, governor, speaker, deputy speaker of any assembly, chairpersons and advisors to the prime minister or chief minister or any other holder of public office shall not visit the area of any local council to announce any development scheme or to canvas or campaign for any political party or campaign for any candidate where elections are being held,” the ECP said in its notice.

The electoral body has advised the PM not to violate the order otherwise legal proceedings under sections 233 and 234 of the Elections Act, 2017, will be initiated against him.

The premier is scheduled to visit Peshawar today for the launch of the Pakistan Card initiative.

Under the new initiative, nearly 20 million families and 130 million people will be benefitted. The Ehsaas Cash Programme, which costs around Rs120 billion, will provide a 30% subsidy to people earning less than Rs50,000 on essentials such as flours, ghee, and pulses.

KP local government elections 2021

The first phase of the elections will kick off on December 19 for two tiers of the local bodies. Polls in the rest of the 18 districts will be held on January 16, 2022.

This year, a total of 19,282 candidates are contesting for the seats of general councilors at 2,359 VCNCs. Of these, 3,905 are women.

Over 7,000 candidates are running for peasant/worker seats, 290 for the youth, and 282 for the minorities. Meanwhile, 689 candidates are contesting for the seats of mayor or chairman of 63 tehsil councils of the province’s 17 districts.

On December 19, elections will be held in Buner, Bajaur, Swabi, Pesha­war, Nowshera, Kohat, Kar­ak, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Tank, Haripur, Khyber, Mohmand, Chars­adda, Mardan, Hangu and Lakki Marwat.