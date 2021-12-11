PM Imran Khan inaugurates Rs27b development projects in Mianwali

Says inflation will come down within three to four months

"Prices of essential items have increased across the world. Pakistan is suffering from it too. But I promise that this phase will end in the upcoming three to four months," Prime Minister Imran Khan said Saturday.

In a speech in Mianwali, the premier pointed out that even today, Pakistan is one of the cheapest countries in the world.

The PM reached the city on Saturday to inaugurate development projects worth Rs27 billion. "I owe my post [of prime minister] to the people of Mianwali," he said. "They trusted and stood with me when no one else did."

"I will repay this debt by transforming Mianwali. Let me promise you that by the time my government completes its five years, this city will transform into one of the most developed areas of the country."

The prime minister said that this was his plan not just for Mianwali but also for Bakhar, Rajanpur, DG Khan, Balochistan, and every area which was ignored by the previous governments.

"We will start this with education, especially for women," PM Khan said. "Today I want to tell you that when the NUML University was built, I collected money for it myself."

He vowed that the varsity will be "Pakistan's Oxford University". "People from across the country will come to study here."

'Will talk to everyone except the corrupt'

The prime minister said that he was ready to talk to everyone. "We will reconcile with everyone except those who looted the country's wealth."

Referring to the opposition parties, he reiterated that no one will get an NRO. "Especially not people who have fed on the nation's hard-earned money. Not even those who collaborated with thieves to fulfill their ulterior motives."

"In respectable societies, robbers are sent to jail."

The PM pointed out that Pakistan was built for freedom. "But all these years, we never became a free state. Except now. Today, my government will only make decisions that the people want us to."

He said that his policies will be formed with the purpose to take the country to where its founders envisioned it to be.

Mianwali projects

Mianwali projects