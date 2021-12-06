PM Imran Khan inaugurates Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Kamyab Jawan Sport Drive in Islamabad today (Monday).

The programme, in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission, will introduce four new initiatives worth Rs4 billion to engage youth in extracurricular and sports activities.

During his speech at the launch ceremony of the project, the premier said that sports teach a lot of things in life. “Having spent 21 years on the international sports ground, I can tell you one thing for rue: sports teach you how to accept and embrace defeat.”

You stop getting heartbroken from defeat but learn from it. And this is the greatest quality of a human being — to face all the difficulties and problems instead of surrendering to them, he pointed out.

“Sports prepare you for life. It teaches you to analyse your flaws and come up with solutions to eliminate them. It also helps you stay grounded during your successes.”

The prime minister said that 70% of the population of Pakistan is under the age of 30 years. “For them, we have decided to construct grounds. We want a ground in every neighbourhood, in every union council.”

The PTI government aims to provide educational opportunities to students across the country. “Two of our provincial and federal governments have given scholarships worth Rs47 billion to 6.3 million students. This is the highest ever spent on education in Pakistan.”

PM Khan revealed that Pakistan is now eyeing international sports. “This initiative will polish our youngsters and train them for bigger and better things.”

The PTI government is now rectifying Pakistan’s sport policies and ending the mafia culture, he added.

The new project

Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive, in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission, will provide talented individuals an opportunity to prepare for and display their skills at the international level in 12 sports, including hockey, cricket, football, handball, wrestling, weightlifting, squash, volleyball, skiing, judo, boxing, and athletics.

Students between the ages of 11 to 25 years can participate in the sports competitions, which will be held in Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu, and Kashmir.