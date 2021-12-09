PM Imran Khan finally meets missing blogger Mudassar Naru’s family

Prime Minister Imran Khan has met the family of missing blogger Mudassar Mehmood Naaru in Islamabad.

The parents of Mudassar Naru along with his son met the premier at his office. The meeting was also attended by Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari and Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Javed Khan.

The prime minister assured the family that every possible step will be taken to recover their loved one.

“We are bringing a law to put an end to enforced disappearances,” said the PM.

After the meeting Shireen Mazari said that the family was satisfied with the assurances of the prime minister. He gave directives to secretary interior and his office to proceed on this matter.

On December 1, the Islamabad High Court ordered the defence secretary and human rights minister to fix a meeting between the prime minister and Naaru’s family.

The court set the deadline of December 13 for the meeting.

During the proceedings, the IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that when people from influential families go missing it shakes the entire country. “But when a common man disappears, no one cares.”

“If the state is referred to as the mother of people, why doesn’t it act like one?” Justice Minallah questioned.

The court directed the government to pay compensation to Naaru’s family as soon as possible.

Naaru is said to have gone missing in August of 2018 while he was on vacation in Kaghan with his wife Sadaf Chughtai and their then six-month-old son Sachal. Sadaf was found dead at her Lahore home in May 2021 after campaigning for her husband for three-and-a-half years.