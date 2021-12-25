PM Imran Khan announces new organisational structure for PTI

After dissolving all the structures of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced the new organisation of the ruling party, according to Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

In a tweet on Saturday, he revealed that Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar will be the new secretary-general of the party. Amir Mahmood Kayani has been nominated as the additional secretary-general.

Meanwhile, these leaders will head PTI in their respective provinces.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Defence Minister Pervez Khattak

Sindh – Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi

Balochistan – National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri

Punjab – Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood

South Punjab – Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar

In a major restructuring exercise, the premier constituted a 21-member committee to work out a new constitution and structure of the party. The decision was taken in a Supreme Committee meeting after PTI’s lackluster performance in the 2021 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Body Elections.

At a media briefing on Friday, Chaudhry said that PTI was to implement a new mechanism to issue party tickets after nepotism turned out to be a major cause of its poor showing in KP.

In a report presented to Imran Khan earlier this week, the KP government said that tickets were issued to the relatives of the governor, ministers, and the lawmakers of the PTI and it created a rift in the party and the vote bank was divided.

Chaudhry said that in the future wherever a party ticket is to be issued to a relative of a party leader, the decision would not be taken by the local leadership, and instead, a special committee at the central level will decide on the ticket.