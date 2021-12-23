PM Imran in Lahore, Christmas preparations, Omicron

Notes from the newsroom
Here are some of the stories we will be following today, December 23, Thursday.
Pakistan’s Test batsman Abid Ali was batting during a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match Tuesday when he was rushed to the hospital due to chest pain. He was later diagnosed with Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS). Subsequently, he underwent angioplasty at a private hospital in Karachi.
SAMAA Digital talked to cardiologists to learn about ACS, what causes it, and can an athlete return to professional sports after being diagnosed with it. Read the full story here.