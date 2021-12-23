PM Imran in Lahore, Christmas preparations, Omicron

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, December 23, Thursday.

A confidential report has been sent to Prime Minister Imran Khan on the reasons behind PTI’s defeat in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local body elections 2021. According to the report, the sons of PTI leaders in the province were given tickets. Reports suggest the premier came down on CM Mehmood Khan for not fielding deserving candidates in the elections.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting Lahore on a day-long visit today (Thursday). He will hold a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at the Chief Minister House. Buzdar will brief PM Khan on the performance of the Punjab government.

Health officials in Balochistan have reported at least 32 suspected Omicron cases. They are, however, yet to be confirmed by the National Command and Operation Centre. Balochistan Health Department officials say the samples have been sent to the National Institute of Health Islamabad for verification.

The people of Karachi are gearing up for some winter rain. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted light showers in the city in the upcoming week.

The preparations for Christmas celebrations across the country have begun in full swing.

The government is co-producing two “multi-million dollar” biopics based on Zahiruddin Babar with Uzbekistan and Allama Iqbal with Iran, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has announced.

Pakistan’s Test batsman Abid Ali was batting during a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match Tuesday when he was rushed to the hospital due to chest pain. He was later diagnosed with Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS). Subsequently, he underwent angioplasty at a private hospital in Karachi.

