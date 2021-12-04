PIA to commence special flights for Hindu pilgrims

The Pakistan International Airline has decided to commence flights for Hindu pilgrims inside and outside the country.

PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik met Pakistan Hindu Council Chairperson Ramesh Vankwani Saturday and signed an MoU.

It has been agreed that PIA will run monthly flights from Karachi and Dubai to Peshawar. It will enable Hindu pilgrims to visit the Samadhi of Shri Param Hans Ji Maharaj/Teri Temple.

According to Vankwani, the move will promote faith tourism in Pakistan.

In the first phase, chartered flights from Karachi to Peshawar will begin. In the second one, flights from Dubai will begin. Both will commence from Jan 1, 2022.

PIA’s Malik thanked the Hindu council for “affording this opportunity to national flag carrier to substantiate our commitment to serve all communities”.

Earlier, PIA announced it has resumed special flights to Iraq. The decision was taken to facilitate pilgrims who travel to Iraq during Muharram.