Saturday, December 4, 2021  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PIA to commence special flights for Hindu pilgrims

Flights will be operated from Karachi, Dubai to Peshawar

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago

Photo: AFP/File

Listen to the story
The Pakistan International Airline has decided to commence flights for Hindu pilgrims inside and outside the country. PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik met Pakistan Hindu Council Chairperson Ramesh Vankwani Saturday and signed an MoU. It has been agreed that PIA will run monthly flights from Karachi and Dubai to Peshawar. It will enable Hindu pilgrims to visit the Samadhi of Shri Param Hans Ji Maharaj/Teri Temple. Thx Dr sahib for affording this opportunity to national flag carrier to substantiate our commitment to serve all communities https://t.co/pvHwi7xOYU— Air Marshal Arshad Malik (@amarshadmalik) December 3, 2021 According to Vankwani, the move will promote faith tourism in Pakistan. In the first phase, chartered flights from Karachi to Peshawar will begin. In the second one, flights from Dubai will begin. Both will commence from Jan 1, 2022. PIA's Malik thanked the Hindu council for "affording this opportunity to national flag carrier to substantiate our commitment to serve all communities". Earlier, PIA announced it has resumed special flights to Iraq. The decision was taken to facilitate pilgrims who travel to Iraq during Muharram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Pakistan International Airline has decided to commence flights for Hindu pilgrims inside and outside the country.

PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik met Pakistan Hindu Council Chairperson Ramesh Vankwani Saturday and signed an MoU.

It has been agreed that PIA will run monthly flights from Karachi and Dubai to Peshawar. It will enable Hindu pilgrims to visit the Samadhi of Shri Param Hans Ji Maharaj/Teri Temple.

According to Vankwani, the move will promote faith tourism in Pakistan.

In the first phase, chartered flights from Karachi to Peshawar will begin. In the second one, flights from Dubai will begin. Both will commence from Jan 1, 2022.

PIA’s Malik thanked the Hindu council for “affording this opportunity to national flag carrier to substantiate our commitment to serve all communities”.

Earlier, PIA announced it has resumed special flights to Iraq. The decision was taken to facilitate pilgrims who travel to Iraq during Muharram.

 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
PIA, special flights for hindu pilgrims,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sialkot incident: Sri Lanka demands 'immediate' inquiry, justice
Sialkot incident: Sri Lanka demands ‘immediate’ inquiry, justice
Pakistan Embassy Serbia’s Twitter 'hacked from Karachi'
Pakistan Embassy Serbia’s Twitter ‘hacked from Karachi’
NAB arrests Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani
NAB arrests Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani
PM, COAS condemn Sialkot lynching as Sri Lanka demands probe
PM, COAS condemn Sialkot lynching as Sri Lanka demands probe
Shaukat Tarin loses cool with journalists over inflation
Shaukat Tarin loses cool with journalists over inflation
Abottabad university accused of 'obscenity' for organising concert
Abottabad university accused of ‘obscenity’ for organising concert
Amnesty demands independent investigation into Sialkot lynching
Amnesty demands independent investigation into Sialkot lynching
Offbeat: poverty survey unearths secret marriages, Islamabad gets plastic road
Offbeat: poverty survey unearths secret marriages, Islamabad gets plastic road
Quetta brothers arrested for filming, blackmailing women
Quetta brothers arrested for filming, blackmailing women
Sialkot lynching: 13 prime suspects identified, arrested, says IG Punjab
Sialkot lynching: 13 prime suspects identified, arrested, says IG Punjab
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.