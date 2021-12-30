Thursday, December 30, 2021  | 25 Jamadilawal, 1443
PIA resumes direct flights to Iran after five years

First flight took off from Lahore

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Photo: File

After five years, a Pakistan International Airline flight, PK-119, took 165 passengers to Iran’s Mashhad Wednesday night. The national carrier has now officially resumed flight operations to the neighbouring country.

According to PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan, another flight to Mashhad from Karachi is scheduled for Saturday, January 1, 2022.

“The development comes as a move to increase people-to-people contacts and boost the tourism industry of Pakistan,” the airlines’ CEO Arshad Malik said.

The main aim of the flights is, however, to provide ease to pilgrims traveling between the two countries, he added.

Earlier, in August, PIA resumed flights with Iraq to facilitate pilgrims on Ashura.

Airline to go paperless

On Wednesday, PIA and the Punjab Information Technology Board signed an MoU to implement an e-filing and office automation system for the airline.

Under the new deal, the national carrier will get departmental workflow automation, receipt and issuance management, e-noting, and e-letter management using digital signatures, electronic record room, and meeting scheduler. The new system is said to be more efficient, transparent, and secure.

“E-FOAS will help in improving organisational efficiency through digitization of workflows leading to better communication and informed decision-making,” CEO Malik said, adding that the integrated systems will facilitate users by sending alerts and notifications instantly.

 
