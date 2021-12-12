Sunday, December 12, 2021  | 7 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Watch: PIA plane makes emergency landing in Islamabad

Airplane flying from Islamabad to Karachi has been repaired

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The Pakistan International Airlines’ flight PK301 made an emergency landing at the Islamabad International Airport on Sunday.

The flight was traveling from Islamabad to Lahore when a sudden technical fault was discovered in the airplane's engine, according to PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan.

The airplane, consequently, made an emergency landing 25 minutes after taking off.

“The pilot immediately contacted air traffic control and then diverted the flight to the Islamabad airport," Khan said.

A team of engineers has checked and fixed the issue. However, when the flight tried to take off again, loud noises from the plane's engine erupted. This scared the passengers who have been waiting in the aircraft for over six hours.

According to reports, PIA CEO Arshad Malik has reached the airport as well.

FaceBook WhatsApp
PIA
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Full video: Bilawal makes minister to open bottle for him
Full video: Bilawal makes minister to open bottle for him
Kashmala: Bank CEOs, senior bureaucrats made to resign over harassment
Kashmala: Bank CEOs, senior bureaucrats made to resign over harassment
Irfan Mahar murder: Three relatives arrested in Shikarpur
Irfan Mahar murder: Three relatives arrested in Shikarpur
Sindh Assembly passes local government bill, once again
Sindh Assembly passes local government bill, once again
VIP sholay: Was Karachi Cooperative Market set on fire?
VIP sholay: Was Karachi Cooperative Market set on fire?
Quetta civil society protest against Khilji brothers over 'shocking' videos
Quetta civil society protest against Khilji brothers over ‘shocking’ videos
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Ghazanfar Bilour leaves ANP to join PTI
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Ghazanfar Bilour leaves ANP to join PTI
Key US senators call on PM, COAS, pledge improved cooperation
Key US senators call on PM, COAS, pledge improved cooperation
PM Imran Khan inaugurates Rs27b development projects in Mianwali
PM Imran Khan inaugurates Rs27b development projects in Mianwali
Gwadar movement: PM takes notice, promises to fulfill demands
Gwadar movement: PM takes notice, promises to fulfill demands
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.