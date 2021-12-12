Watch: PIA plane makes emergency landing in Islamabad

Airplane flying from Islamabad to Karachi has been repaired

The Pakistan International Airlines’ flight PK301 made an emergency landing at the Islamabad International Airport on Sunday.

The flight was traveling from Islamabad to Lahore when a sudden technical fault was discovered in the airplane's engine, according to PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan.

The airplane, consequently, made an emergency landing 25 minutes after taking off.

“The pilot immediately contacted air traffic control and then diverted the flight to the Islamabad airport," Khan said.

A team of engineers has checked and fixed the issue. However, when the flight tried to take off again, loud noises from the plane's engine erupted. This scared the passengers who have been waiting in the aircraft for over six hours.

According to reports, PIA CEO Arshad Malik has reached the airport as well.