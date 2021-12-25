Saturday, December 25, 2021  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1443
PIA celebrates Christmas with Santa on board

Chocolates were distributed among children

Posted: Dec 25, 2021
Photo: SAMAA TV

Hoe hoe hoe! Santa is here and has a number of surprises in store for passengers of the Pakistan International Airlines today. The national carrier, continuing its tradition, didn't let the spirit of the festivities fade away for travelers on Christmas. People aboard the airline's Islamabad to Karachi flight were welcomed in the most heartwarming way. Santa Claus flanked by the cabin crew distributed gifts among the passengers. According to travelers, the flight echoed with laughter, jingle bells, and happiness. Sometimes @Official_PIA gets it so right #Santa on the flight from Islamabad to Karachi distributing gifts to jingle bells 🎄🎊🎅 🎁 kids were thrilled and people clapped and sang along #tistheseason pic.twitter.com/4AOr9OhBua— Ayesha Tammy Haq (@tammyhaq) December 23, 2021 Federal Minister for IT and Communication Amin ul Haque was aboard the flight as well. Like other passengers, he loved the celebrations too. Earlier, the airline took to Twitter to wish all its customers. "Festivities are in the air!!! Bringing Joy and Happiness to the young and the young at heart. PIA Celebrates Christmas onboard as a surprise gift to our guests, with our very own Santa!!" On the occasion, PIA CEO Arshad Malik said that the airline has been customising its flights to accommodate all the passengers during the holidays. "The purpose of the gesture was to share the Christmas festivities with those celebrating and promoting the universal message of harmony, love, and peace," he added. Pakistanis across the country are celebrating Christmas today. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan wished Christians happy festivities.
Hoe hoe hoe! Santa is here and has a number of surprises in store for passengers of the Pakistan International Airlines today.

The national carrier, continuing its tradition, didn’t let the spirit of the festivities fade away for travelers on Christmas. People aboard the airline’s Islamabad to Karachi flight were welcomed in the most heartwarming way.

Santa Claus flanked by the cabin crew distributed gifts among the passengers. According to travelers, the flight echoed with laughter, jingle bells, and happiness.

Federal Minister for IT and Communication Amin ul Haque was aboard the flight as well. Like other passengers, he loved the celebrations too.

Earlier, the airline took to Twitter to wish all its customers. “Festivities are in the air!!! Bringing Joy and Happiness to the young and the young at heart. PIA Celebrates Christmas onboard as a surprise gift to our guests, with our very own Santa!!”

On the occasion, PIA CEO Arshad Malik said that the airline has been customising its flights to accommodate all the passengers during the holidays.

“The purpose of the gesture was to share the Christmas festivities with those celebrating and promoting the universal message of harmony, love, and peace,” he added.

Pakistanis across the country are celebrating Christmas today. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan wished Christians happy festivities.

 
Tell us what you think:

christmas, PIA, PIA gifts on board, PIA on christmas, PIA santa claus
 

