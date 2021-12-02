Thursday, December 2, 2021  | 26 Rabiulakhir, 1443
HOME > News

Philippine national found dead on ship at Port Qasim

Port authorities seek key documents from the captain

Posted: Dec 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

An ID document of Raul Begaso who was found dead at a ship. The details have been blurred.

A Philippine was found dead inside a ship berthed at Port Bin Qasim on Thursday.

According to the Port Health Establishment, a shipping agent made a call and informed the authority about a death on board ship Carmencita at 8pm on December 1.

The ship berthed at Port Bin Qasim at 9:30am on December 2. According to the death certificate issued by Port Bin Qasim, the deceased was identified as Begaso Raul. He was 65 years old and a national of the Philippines.

A cardio-respiratory arrest has been declared as the cause of death by the port health officials.

The port officials said they have sought from the captain of the ship all necessary health documents of the deceased including his version and the history of events preceding the death.

Port authorities allowed the ship to berth once the captain overruled the threat of the spread of any communicable disease.

The Port health officials say they carried out an inspection of the ship and did not find any sign of communicable disease or any other hazard for public health.   

The body of the deceased was moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for postmortem examination. 

JPMC doctors suspect foul play

Talking to Samaa Digital, JPMC Additional Police Surgeon (APS) Dr Sumiyya Syed raised some doubts. She said that she received pictures of the body and found that the face of the foreign national was congested and his nose was bleeding.

She added that the Medico-legal Officers (MLOs) have started postmortem and in the first phase, a full-body x-ray was performed. “We have decided to perform the postmortem of the whole body,” she added.

Asked if Covid-19 could be a possible cause of death, the APS said the MLO will surely take samples of lungs since the port health officials had declared cardio-respiratory arrest as the cause of death.

