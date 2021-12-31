Friday, December 31, 2021  | 26 Jamadilawal, 1443
HOME > News

LPG price cut by Rs5.90 per kg

Domestic cylinder to become Rs70 cheaper

Posted: Dec 31, 2021
Posted: Dec 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has reduced the price of LPG by Rs5.90 per kg for January. Earlier, the LPG price was reduced by Rs 14.13 on December 1.

According to an OGRA notification issued on Friday, the new price for LPG has been set at Rs196.68 per kg. 

The domestic cylinder has become cheaper by Rs69.63 and will be available at Rs2,320.

It may be recalled that the government had increased the price of LPG by Rs13 per kg on November 1, while for December it had reduced the price by Rs13.14.

During the last six months, the price of LPG has increased by 63%.

The government is set to announce new petroleum prices on Friday night for the next fortnight.

Under a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) the government will increase petroleum development levy (PDL) by Rs4 at the beginning of every calendar month to increase it to Rs30 per litre.

On December 16, the government increased General Sales Tax (GST) on petroleum products though it slashed prices by Rs5 per litre.

World oil prices have increased again after falling sharply earlier in December. Brent Crude was trading at $78.98 on Friday. It dropped to $71.57 on December 20.

