Petition for Nawaz Sharif, Omicron, weather updates

Here are some of the stories we are following today, Sunday, December 26.

Advisor on accountability Shahzad Akbar has said that it was boomed that the Bar Council is filing a petition for Nawaz Sharif in the court.

After dissolving all the structures of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced the new organisation of the ruling party. Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar will be the new secretary-general of the party. Amir Mahmood Kayani has been nominated as the additional secretary-general.

Islamabad has reported its first case of the new Omicron variant. On Saturday, the district health officer of the capital city confirmed that the patient, a man, has been quarantined.

After a very long wait, Karachi’s Green Line Bus Rapid Transit service has started for the public on Saturday (December 25). Sindh Governor Imran Ismail took a ride. Initially, twenty-five buses are being run and the service will start from 8am to noon. The service will expand to full capacity from January 10. Read the full story here.

Rain and snow are expected in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, central and south Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 12 hours. However, fog and smog are likely to prevail in a few plain areas of Punjab.

Kamyab Jawan Program in collaboration with Higher Education Commission has launched four new schemes worth four billion rupees to keep the youth engaged in sports and recreational activities. This was stated by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar in a meeting with Secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation and Olympian Asif Bajwa in Islamabad.

Pakistan faces an acute shortage of natural gas this winter. It has become the biggest stress this winter across the country as households struggle to cook meals and heat water.



