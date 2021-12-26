Sunday, December 26, 2021  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Petition for Nawaz Sharif, Omicron, weather updates

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago

Here are some of the stories we are following today, Sunday, December 26.

Advisor on accountability Shahzad Akbar has said that it was boomed that the Bar Council is filing a petition for Nawaz Sharif in the court.

After dissolving all the structures of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced the new organisation of the ruling party. Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar will be the new secretary-general of the party. Amir Mahmood Kayani has been nominated as the additional secretary-general.

Islamabad has reported its first case of the new Omicron variant. On Saturday, the district health officer of the capital city confirmed that the patient, a man, has been quarantined.

After a very long wait, Karachi’s Green Line Bus Rapid Transit service has started for the public on Saturday (December 25). Sindh Governor Imran Ismail took a ride. Initially, twenty-five buses are being run and the service will start from 8am to noon. The service will expand to full capacity from January 10. Read the full story here.

Rain and snow are expected in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, central and south Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 12 hours. However, fog and smog are likely to prevail in a few plain areas of Punjab.

Kamyab Jawan Program in collaboration with Higher Education Commission has launched four new schemes worth four billion rupees to keep the youth engaged in sports and recreational activities. This was stated by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar in a meeting with Secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation and Olympian Asif Bajwa in Islamabad.

Pakistan faces an acute shortage of natural gas this winter. It has become the biggest stress this winter across the country as households struggle to cook meals and heat water.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Nawaz Sharif, Weather updates, Karachi, Green Line Bus
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Eighty Green Line buses hit Karachi roads
Eighty Green Line buses hit Karachi roads
KP LG polls: JUI-F's winning streak continues
KP LG polls: JUI-F’s winning streak continues
Thousands of Pakistanis wanting quick money lose Rs1 billion
Thousands of Pakistanis wanting quick money lose Rs1 billion
Nazim Jokhio died of iron rod beatings to perianal region
Nazim Jokhio died of iron rod beatings to perianal region
Sindh's Governor just got taken for a ride...
Sindh’s Governor just got taken for a ride…
PM Imran Khan announces new organisational structure for PTI
PM Imran Khan announces new organisational structure for PTI
PIA celebrates Christmas with Santa on board
PIA celebrates Christmas with Santa on board
2,300 flights cancelled as Omicron hits holiday travel
2,300 flights cancelled as Omicron hits holiday travel
Earthquake jolts parts of Balochistan
Earthquake jolts parts of Balochistan
Pakistan celebrates Quaid-e-Azam’s 145th birthday, Christmas
Pakistan celebrates Quaid-e-Azam’s 145th birthday, Christmas
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.