Peshawar to fine workplaces over failure to form anti-harassment committees

Violaters will have to pay Rs100,000

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Offices in Peshawar, both public and private, will now be fined up to Rs100,000 for not forming workplace anti-harassment committees.

The decision was taken by the Provincial Ombudsperson for Anti-Harassment Rakhshunda Naz on Tuesday. So far, forty organisations have been fined for delaying the constitution of harassment committees. They include schools, banks, and health centres.

Naz first passed these orders earlier this year. Organisations in the city had been instructed to nominate three women for the committee and submit their names in the ombudsperson’s office.

The KP Assembly passed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace (Amendment) Bill, 2020, in January last year. The committees have to play reconciliatory roles in harassment cases. They are responsible for taking up problems between complainants and respondents and finding an amicable solution.

Changes in workplace harassment law

In October, the National Assembly approved changes to Pakistan’s workplace harassment law to widen the meaning of harassment, who is considered an employee, and who can lodge a complaint. The amendments were, however, only restricted to Islamabad.

Parliament approved amendments or changes to the definition of harassment so it is no longer limited to just sexual harassment. It can now include “any unwanted behaviour which creates an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment on the basis of age, disability, gender, religion or belief, and race or sexual orientation.”

This is considered unwanted behaviour:
Spoken or written words
Comments
Jokes
Abuse
Physical gestures
Facial expressions
Offensive emails
Tweets
Comments on social networking sites
Gazing
Gossiping
Images
Videos
Drawing
Graffiti

 
