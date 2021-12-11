Peshawar BRT ‘honoured’ for increasing access to transport

Peshawar’s mass transit project Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) has been internationally recognised as an “innovative sustainable transportation project.”

The project got an honorable mention in the “2022 Sustainable Transport Awards” which honor cities that have implemented strategies to improve mobility, reduce air pollution and improve safety and access for cyclists and pedestrians.

The mention credited Peshawar’s BRT system for reducing travel time and costs, and increasing access to and encouraging multimodal transport.

This year’s award was given to Colombia’s capital Bogota which became one of the first cities in the world to create emergency motorcycle lanes during the coronavirus pandemic. The new lanes encouraged the use and increased the number of motorcyclists by four times on some main roads.

Alongside Peshawar, Estonia’s city Tartu got the honorable mention award. Tartu introduced biogas buses and green electricity-powered bike shares. These initiatives are leading the city toward carbon neutrality and accessible transit.

Following cities were nominated for the 2022 award:

Nairobi, Kenya

Harbin, China

Mengzi, China

Bengaluru, India

Bhubaneswar, India

Chennai, India

Hubballi Dharwad, India

Madurai, India

New Town, Kolkata

Silvassa, India

Surat, India

Kata Batung, Indonesia

Salatiga, Indonesia

Surakarta, Indonesia

Trenggalek, Indonesia

Seoul, South Korea

Peshawar, Pakistan

Songpa-gu, South Korea

Taoyuan City, Taiwan

Tartu, Estonia

Moscow, Russia

Belgrade, Serbia

Rosario, Argentina

São Paulo, Brazil

Bogota, Colombia

Cali, Colombia

Medellín, Colombia

Cuenca, Ecuador

Vancouver, Canada

Guadalajara, Mexico

Charlotte, North Caorlina, USA

In 2021, the award was won by Indonesia’s capital Jakrta whose transport network serves 30 million people.

Sustainable Transport Awards

Every year, the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) and Sustainable Transport Award Committee select a city that has implemented innovative sustainable transportation projects in the preceding year.