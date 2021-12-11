Saturday, December 11, 2021  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1443
Pakistan

Peshawar BRT ‘honoured’ for increasing access to transport

Awards recognize sustainable transport initiatives

Posted: Dec 11, 2021
Posted: Dec 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago

Peshawar’s mass transit project Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) has been internationally recognised as an “innovative sustainable transportation project.” 

The project got an honorable mention in the “2022 Sustainable Transport Awards” which honor cities that have implemented strategies to improve mobility, reduce air pollution and improve safety and access for cyclists and pedestrians. 

The mention credited Peshawar’s BRT system for reducing travel time and costs, and increasing access to and encouraging multimodal transport. 

This year’s award was given to Colombia’s capital Bogota which became one of the first cities in the world to create emergency motorcycle lanes during the coronavirus pandemic. The new lanes encouraged the use and increased the number of motorcyclists by four times on some main roads. 

Alongside Peshawar, Estonia’s city Tartu got the honorable mention award. Tartu introduced biogas buses and green electricity-powered bike shares. These initiatives are leading the city toward carbon neutrality and accessible transit. 

Following cities were nominated for the 2022 award: 

  • Nairobi, Kenya
  • Harbin, China 
  • Mengzi, China 
  • Bengaluru, India  
  • Bhubaneswar, India 
  • Chennai, India 
  • Hubballi Dharwad, India 
  • Madurai, India 
  • New Town, Kolkata 
  • Silvassa, India  
  • Surat, India  
  • Kata Batung, Indonesia 
  • Salatiga, Indonesia 
  • Surakarta, Indonesia 
  • Trenggalek, Indonesia 
  • Seoul, South Korea 
  • Peshawar, Pakistan 
  • Songpa-gu, South Korea 
  • Taoyuan City, Taiwan 
  • Tartu, Estonia 
  • Moscow, Russia 
  • Belgrade, Serbia 
  • Rosario, Argentina 
  • São Paulo, Brazil 
  • Bogota, Colombia 
  • Cali, Colombia 
  • Medellín, Colombia 
  • Cuenca, Ecuador 
  • Vancouver, Canada 
  • Guadalajara, Mexico 
  • Charlotte, North Caorlina, USA 

In 2021, the award was won by Indonesia’s capital Jakrta whose transport network serves 30 million people. 

Sustainable Transport Awards 

Every year, the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) and Sustainable Transport Award Committee select a city that has implemented innovative sustainable transportation projects in the preceding year. 

