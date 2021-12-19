Undecisive Pervez Khattak stamps ballot paper twice

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak cast his vote in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local bodies poll on Sunday. However, divided between his son and nephew, he ended up stamping the ballot paper twice and in doing so voted for the rival Pakistan Peoples Party.

Khattak used his electoral right in Nowshera's Manki Sharif, his home town.

His son Ishaq Khattak and his brother's son Ahad Khattak competed for Tehsil mayorship of Nowshera on Sunday. Ishaq represented Khatta's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Ahad the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The defence minister stamped six ballot papers but faltered when he placed the voting stamp before the names of his son and nephew on the white ballot paper used for mayoral election.

A video shows Khattak holding out the stamped ballot paper before election officers as other people look on and begin to giggle. Khattak is visibly embarrassed.

He got another ballot paper from the polling officer to correct his mistake.

But the fact that a PTI federal minister could vote for the PPP electoral symbol of the arrow has allowed many PPP supporters to take a dig at the ruling party.