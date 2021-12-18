Saturday, December 18, 2021  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1443
HOME > News

People steal cash, try opening bank safe after Karachi blast

Many others helped the inujred

Posted: Dec 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

After a suspected gas leak explosion caused a bank building to collapse in Karachi's Shershah area, some heartless people were seen stealing cash and trying to take away an iron safe from the rubble as many others helped the injured.

A bank security guard told journalists that the explosion blew away currency notes which were picked up by people, while a bank safe, still intact, was seen among the debris and some people tried to pull it away. 

TV footage aired by SAMAA TV shows a few men trying to move the bank safe and try opening it. They rolled it over multiple times.

Another bank safe and the ATM were flung into the nullah.

A bank ATM is seen in the nullah after the blast.
A bank ATM is seen in the nullah after the blast. PHOTO SAMAA

The security guard told SAMAA TV that several people pocketed cash from the scene. "A man told me that he saw two bundles of Rs5,000 notes in the hands of one person," he said.

The guard, who arrived at the scene from the security company head office after the blast, said some good samaritans handed a few bags of banknotes to him.

He said another security guard, who was deputed at the bank and was wounded in the blast, called the company and told that people were taking away cash. 

The injured guard also pleaded with the policemen to stop people from stealing money, he said.

Ali Habib, a senior bank office, told journalists that all the cash has insurance cover and customers will not incur any loss.

He also said that the there were no lockers in the bank.

The bank official said that although they were assessing the financial damage, the bank was more concerned about the loss of human lives.

A bank safe is seen in the nullah after the blast. PHOTO SAMAA
A bank safe is seen in the nullah after the blast. PHOTO SAMAA

building collapse karachi blast
 
