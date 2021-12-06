PDM to hold anti-inflation march on Islamabad next year

Pakistan Democratic Movement’s chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman has announced an anti-inflation march on Islamabad on March 23 against “several government failures”.

He said that the march could continue for a “prolonged period”.

Following the PDM’s meeting in Islamabad on Monday, the JUI-F leader said that this government was brought to power by rigging. “The incompetent government is failing miserably and the people are suffering from inflation, poverty, restlessness and unemployment,” he added.

“This government was formed without the mandate of the people,” he said.

He said that people from across the country will gather in Islamabad and a huge protest will be held in the federal capital.

He further explained that Shehbaz Sharif in Punjab, Mahmood Khan Achakzai in Balochistan and Owais Noorani in Sindh will hold meetings to prepare for the march. Meanwhile, Fazlur Rehman will hold meetings in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PDM will meet the Supreme Court Bar Association and Pakistan Bar Council to hold consultations and offer them to join the march. The seminar date will be revealed after holding talks with the lawyers, civil society and other communities.

“The purpose is to take them into confidence over the movement’s objectives,” he added.

While answering the question on lawmakers’ resignations, Fazl said that the PDM would “use this card” when the time is right.

The PDM chief condemned the lynching of Sri Lankan national in Sialkot on the behalf of meeting participants and said that “no card” should be allowed to take law into hands.

“Such incidents should be curbed, and cannot be appreciated in any manner,” he said.

Inside the PDM’s meeting in Islamabad

According to the sources, the non-seriousness of the leaders on the lawmakers’ resignation has irked JUI-F’s Moulana Fazlur Rehman and he has threatened to part his ways.

The sources within the opposition parties revealed that Fazl told the members that “if you are not willing to resign there is no use of me heading the movement”.

“Fazal said if we are on the same page on resignation so what are we waiting for,” SAMAA TV reported.

The sources have said that Fazl is disappointed over the delay in resignations especially when it was decided since day one.

“The delay in resignations implies as if we are government’s facilitators but the time has arrived to debunk the impression.”

Reportedly, PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif has backed Fazlur Rehman on the matter. The sources claimed that Fazl threatened to quit the PDM’s leadership after getting support from the opposition leader.

