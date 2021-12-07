‘PDM march on Pakistan Day like serving anti-national forces’

Promoting Pakistan Day as a day of protest by the PDM is the equivalent of kowtowing to anti-national forces, said Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Tuesday while addressing the media in Islamabad.

The minister said the opposition-led PDM did not choose an appropriate date for a long march because March 23 will be “Pakistan Day”.

PDM chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman has announced an anti-inflation march on Islamabad on March 23 against “several government failures”. He said that the march could continue for a “prolonged period”

On this day the armed forces will hold national parades which will be attended by citizens, ambassadors and delegates. “It was highly irresponsible of the PDM and they should reconsider their decision and move it to April,” he said.

Sheikh Rasheed said PDM should reconsider the date of the long march on “Pakistan day” because it will give a bad impression of the country across the globe.

He said promoting Pakistan Day as a day of protest by PDM is equivalent to serving anti-national forces.