Pakistan’s macroeconomic indicators stable, says PM

Says the economy growing at a sustainable rate

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
Posted: Dec 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan—Photo: Screengrab

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that Pakistan’s macroeconomic indicators are stable and the economy was is growing at a sustainable pace.

Chairing a meeting of the Macro Economic Advisory Group in Islamabad, the PM said that the government has tackled both the economic disaster left by the previous government and Covid-19 very well, adding that now the economy is growing at a sustainable pace.

The PM said that the increase in Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) and value addition of goods led to an increase in revenues, and an increase in exports show that the policy measure taken by the government have started to bear fruit.

“At the end of the current fiscal year, the economy will be growing at a higher rate as compared the previous fiscal year,” he said.

The meeting was also informed about the progress on the agricultural transformation plan, its positive impacts on the economy and exports. Furthermore, the expected decrease in global fuel prices will help the government to curb inflation and shift the relief to the masses, the meeting was told.

PM Khan said that when the economies were being battered by the adverse effects of Covid-19, Pakistan not only did well to contain the pandemic, but also sustained its growth rate of 3.9%. “Pakistan is still experiencing a higher growth rate and the current fiscal year is expected to close with an increase of more than one percent compared to the previous fiscal year figure,” he added.

