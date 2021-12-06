Monday, December 6, 2021  | 30 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign agreement for worker recruitment, skill verification

The agreements will provide comprehensive legal protection for Pakistani employees in Saudi Arabia

Posted: Dec 6, 2021
Posted: Dec 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign agreement for workers' recruitment, skill verification—Photo: Twitter

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have signed two agreements one for worker recruitment and the second for a skills verification programme for the Pakistani workforce employed in the Kingdom.

The signing ceremony took place in Riyadh during a visit by Shafqat Mahmood, the education minister.

The worker recruitment agreement will streamline the process for people from Pakistan in various professions and safeguard their due rights by providing comprehensive legal protection in Saudi Arabia.

The agreement tackles contractual disputes and legal recourse against recruitment offices, companies or agencies for any violation.

The agreement specifies how the skills verification program will enhance the export of skills and certified Pakistani employees in the Kingdom.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to collaborate on curriculum development with a focus on character building and civic sense.

Saudi Arabia agreed to ease the processes involved in 600 scholarships offered to Pakistani students.

It agreed to work closely with Pakistan to explore the ways and means for setting up top-ranked Pakistani universities in the Kingdom.

Pakistan Saudi Arabia
 
