Pakistan reports first Omicron case, Summit for Democracy, milk price

Pakistan has reported the first Omicron case, the latest variant of the coronavirus. Aga Khan Hospital Karachi has confirmed that the variant was detected in a woman who had come from abroad, the Sindh health department said in a statement.

Pakistan has turned down the United States’ invitation to participate in the Summit for Democracy, a virtual event set to take place on December 9-10, 2021.

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon has fixed the per liter retail price of milk at Rs120 per liter. According to the notification, the price has been set in the exercise of the power vested under section 7 of the Sindh Essential Commodities Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act 2005.

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Karachi Wednesday night. Tremors were felt in several parts of the city.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed says Asia’s first-ever e-passport service will start in Pakistan in the beginning of next year.

The gold price in Pakistan continued to rise on the third consecutive day as the value of the Pakistani rupee slumped to an all-time low against the US dollar. Gold has recorded an increase of Rs900 in three days.

The price for 24k-gold Wednesday increased by Rs300 per tola, taking the precious commodity to Rs124,300 in the domestic market, according to the All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewelers Association.

In the international market, it went up by $9 per ounce to $1,790.









