Pakistan owes its extremes to unjust education system: PM Imran

Your browser does not support the video tag.

"Pakistan has its extremes and it owes them to the unjust education sector in the country," according to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a speech at the Margalla Dialogur'21 in Islamabad Monday, the premier highlighted unequal human development as one of the key contributors to violence in the country.

"For any country to prosper, equal human development is very important," he said. "Unfortunately, in Pakistan, we have three parallel [education] systems that don't have any connection between them." The PM was referring to English medium, Urdu medium, and madrassah education institutions.

He said that students at English medium schools are considered "kaafir" by the other two systems. Meanwhile, those at madrassahs are isolated in society because they aren't given jobs. Students are Urdu schools, on the other hand, suffer from its declining quality of education.

"Our authorities, instead of bringing synergy in these three systems, have created even more inequality," he pointed out.

'The West can't define us'

The prime minister remarked that Pakistan hasn't been able to solve these problems because it has always relied on second-hand research and information.

He stressed the importance of developing think tanks in the country. "This is the only way we will be able to present our narrative to the world. We need to define ourselves, we can't rely on other people [the West] to do that for us."

The premier said that foreign media has always highlighted the extremes in society. "I have traveled the world and trust me I have never seen people as generous and loving anywhere else."

Talking about linking terrorism with Islam, the PM said that societies can be radical, liberal, or moderate, but religion can't. "Our religion is one and it's Islam."

He cited an example of Muslims in India's Kashmir and the atrocities they have been facing. "Unfortunately, we don't have think tanks in the Muslim world that can highlight these problems."

We need to realise that inclusivity is very important when devising an all-encompassing national security policy.

Pakistan became a scapegoat in the Afghanistan war

The PM added that during the Afghanistan war, Pakistan gave the most sacrifices. More than 80,000 people lost their lives and millions were displaced.

"But no one gave Pakistan the credit. They just defamed us for their mistakes and scapegoated us."

The premier recalled that it was a "bleak and humiliating" period for the country. "The country we were allied with was attacking us. And we couldn't call them out because there was a vacuum. Our intellectual leadership was missing from the scene. We couldn't project our point of view to the world."