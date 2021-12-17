Friday, December 17, 2021  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Hockey

Pakistan lose to India in Asian Champions Trophy

The top four sides will play the semi-finals

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago

Photo: AFP

India beat Pakistan 3-1 in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Friday.

It was Pakistan’s first defeat in the six-team tournament. Their first match was a 0-0 draw against Japan on December 14.

Harmanpreet Singh stood out for India with two goals — one to open the scoring for his team and the other to seal the three points and consolidate the top spot in the table.

Akashdeep Singh scored the remaining goal for India minutes into the third quarter.

After Harmanpreet and Akashdeep made it 2-0, Pakistan did show signs of a comeback when Junaid Manzoor halved the lead by the end of the third quarter.

However, Harmanpreet’s goal at the end of the last quarter took the game away from Pakistan, who are now placed in the fourth place in the preliminary round standings.

India, on the other hand, consolidated their place at the top of the table.

Pakistan play South Korea and Bangladesh in the remaining preliminary round matches tomorrow and day after respectively.

The top four sides in the round will make it to the semi-finals.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Asian Champiobns Trophy, Pakistan India hockey, Pakistan India hockey score,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Officials: Chinese national murdered at Karachi's Port Qasim
Officials: Chinese national murdered at Karachi’s Port Qasim
Khanewal: PMLN reclaims PA seat, TLP finishes at fourth place
Khanewal: PMLN reclaims PA seat, TLP finishes at fourth place
OIC Conference: 'Local holiday' in Islamabad over the weekend
OIC Conference: ‘Local holiday’ in Islamabad over the weekend
Islamabad to suspend mobile phone services from Friday
Islamabad to suspend mobile phone services from Friday
Mother jumps to death after throwing toddler from balcony
Mother jumps to death after throwing toddler from balcony
Rangers in Karachi arrest govt employees moonlighting as kidnappers
Rangers in Karachi arrest govt employees moonlighting as kidnappers
Cut off Makkah Terrace's water, electricity connections: SHC
Cut off Makkah Terrace’s water, electricity connections: SHC
Cold winds engulf Karachi, temperature stays in single digits
Cold winds engulf Karachi, temperature stays in single digits
Fettered joy: govt fails to pass on petroleum price fall
Fettered joy: govt fails to pass on petroleum price fall
Christchurch attack: Naeem, Aziz awarded for bravery by New Zealand
Christchurch attack: Naeem, Aziz awarded for bravery by New Zealand
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.