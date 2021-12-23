Thursday, December 23, 2021  | 18 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pakistan govt to produce biopics on Babar, Iqbal, Tipu Sultan

Young producers encouraged to co-produce with PTV films

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The government is co-producing two “multi-million dollar” biopics based on Zahiruddin Babar with Uzbekistan and Allama Iqbal with Iran, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry announced Wednesday.

“A film-making division has been established at Pakistan Television Network and currently two projects are in production,” he said. “These movies will be made on international standards.”

Another project based on Tipu Sultan is in process with a private production house, he added.

The information minister said that the government is simplifying the process to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) to film productions in the country.

PTV Films, he said, will be a platform for young filmmakers to pitch their ideas and produce movies together.

The government will fund their projects and market their films to revive Pakistani cinema.

“Pakistan has one of the most beautiful sites in the world and foreign filmmakers can easily shoot their films,” he said.

The minister vowed to open more cinema houses and shared plans in consideration to boost the industry.

“The government will offer industrial and domestic rates for the electricity consumption in cinema houses,” he said. “We have slashed several taxes from cinemas.”

The information minister said that the government has requested NCOC to open cinemas and “thankfully” they have been running across Pakistan.

“We have an ultimate goal of having as many cinemas as possible so that our industry can grow,” he concluded.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube.

FaceBook WhatsApp
fawad chaudhry Pakistani films
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
KP LG polls: JUI-F's winning streak continues
KP LG polls: JUI-F’s winning streak continues
Weather update: Karachi, gear up for some winter rain
Weather update: Karachi, gear up for some winter rain
Dog bites a man and it's news because …
Dog bites a man and it’s news because …
Woman from Philippines assaulted, harassed in Lahore
Woman from Philippines assaulted, harassed in Lahore
Sindh seeks action against six ‘absconding’ police officers
Sindh seeks action against six ‘absconding’ police officers
Sindh announces public holiday on Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary
Sindh announces public holiday on Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary
ECP stops Bannu recount, Lakki Marwat's Betani falls to JUI-F
ECP stops Bannu recount, Lakki Marwat’s Betani falls to JUI-F
Omicron in Balochistan, Meesha Shafi defamation case, slow internet
Omicron in Balochistan, Meesha Shafi defamation case, slow internet
Maulana Tariq Jameel: Islam doesn't preach incidents like Sialkot lynching
Maulana Tariq Jameel: Islam doesn’t preach incidents like Sialkot lynching
Lakki Marwat: Fight over school fund leaves teacher dead
Lakki Marwat: Fight over school fund leaves teacher dead
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.