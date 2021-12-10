Friday, December 10, 2021  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1443
Pakistan forex reserves jacked up $2.6b after Saudi injection

Dollar rate expected to go down, market experts

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Dec 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Domestic foreign exchange reserves increased by $2.64 billion to $18.65 billion while funds held by commercial banks increased to $6.5 billion, bringing Pakistan’s cumulative forex reserves to $25.15 billion, data released by the State Bank of Pakistan or SBP for the week ending on December 3 showed on Thursday evening.

On November 26, foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP declined by $275 million on a weekly basis to $16.01 billion due to external debt repayments.

However, Pakistan’s reserves went up after an inflow of $3 billion from the Saudi Fund for Development under an economic deal signed between the two countries.

“The SBP received a deposit of $3,000 million from Saudi Fund for Development. After accounting for external debt and other official payments, SBP reserves increased by $2,648.0 million to $18,658.2 million,” the SBP said.

Advisor to the PM on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin confirmed on Saturday that Pakistan received the Saudi loan as a part of a $4.2 billion package.

On October 26, Saudi Arabia announced a $4.2 billion aid package to support Pakistan. “Riyadh would make a $3 billion deposit with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and offer an oil deferred payments facility of $1.2 billion per annum to help the Pakistani government support its foreign currency reserves and support it in facing the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic,” the Saudi Press Agency said.

This development is expected to have a positive effect on the price of the dollar in Pakistan, which is Rs180. When foreign exchange flows in, this means there are more dollars in the market. If the market is flush with the greenbaack, it reduces the prices as supply is available. There was speculation by market experts that it could go down from Rs180 to Rs165.

