HOME > News

Pakistan Embassy Serbia’s Twitter goes rogue, tweets against inflation

Claims staff hasn’t been paid for three months

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Dec 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Pakistan Embassy in Serbia went rogue on Friday and tweeted against what they claimed to be the non-payment of the embassy staff’s salaries.

The tweet, which went live at 10:56am Pakistan time, read that the inflation in the country has broken all previous records.

The person using the embassy’s Twitter account tagged Prime Minister Imran Khan and asked “how long do you expect @ImranKhanPTI that we government officials will remain silent and keep working for you without being paid for the past 3 months”.

The Tweet also claimed that their children have been expelled from schools “due to non-payment of fees”.

“Is this #NayaPakistan?” the tweet read.

In another tweet, the person apologized to the prime minister for their act. “I am sorry @ImranKhanPTI, am not left with another option.”

Dr Arsalan Khalid, Focal Person to PM on Digital Media, claims that the account has been hacked and the foreign office is conducting an inquiry.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs has claimed that the social media accounts of the Pakistan Embassy in Serbia have been hacked.

Last month, the prime minister ordered an inquiry against Hammad Shamimi, Senior Joint Secretary Cabinet Division, for his remarks against the government on social media.

“One similarity between the PTI and the [Afghan] Taliban is that both are wondering how to run the government after coming into power. And both have invested their hopes in Abpara,” Shamimi had allegedly shared. After the post, he was suspended.

In August this year, the federal government almost barred its employees from expressing their views or engaging in discussion on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and other similar applications.

The Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1964, prohibits government servants from participating “in any media platform except with the express permission of the government”.

The memorandum says that under Rule 22, government servants were not allowed to make “any statement of fact or opinion which is capable of embarrassing the government in any documents published or in any communication made to the press or in any public utterance or television programme or radio broadcast delivered by him or her.”

Dollar rate: Pakistani rupee plunges to another record low
Video: PTI MNA claims women who smoke end up divorced
Sessions judge's mobile phone snatched at gunpoint in Karachi
Philippine national found dead on ship at Port Qasim
Karachi's first winter spell to hit after December 6
Imran wants PAC to expose his government's corruption as well
Sindh lowers passing score from 65% to 50% for MBBS/BDS...
Family rejects claim Katcha dacoits behind SBC secretary murder
Sharae Faisal: Fires break out at PAF museum, KWSB office
President Alvi signs EVMs bill into law
